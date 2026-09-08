Latest Stories
Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn and Chan-Wook Park Fawn Over "Metal Gear Solid" (Video)
Major directors are fawning over the most recent "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain"
"BioShock" Creator Explains Why Video Games Are so Violent
The creator of "BioShock" Ken Levine explains why video games are so violent.
New "FIFA 15" Gameplay Shows Off Huge Visual Upgrades (Video)
The visual upgrades to "FIFA 15" are going to blow you away.
Character Customization Has Gotten Out of Hand (Video)
"The Onion" details the extreme level of character customization in the new "Elder Scrolls" game.
Peter Dinklage's "Destiny" Voice Acting Has Been Updated (Video)
Peter Dinklage, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the hits HBO show "Game of Thrones" had some less than stellar voice acting in the new "Destiny."
Steam Revokes Over 7000 Stolen "Sniper Elite 3" Codes
7050 Steam codes for "Sniper Elite 3" were stolen and sold to unknowing customers, who are now left out in the rain.
This Is What an Honest Trailer of "Call of Duty" Would Look Like (Video)
Smosh Games makes an 'Honest Trailer' for the "Call of Duty" series.
"Sandman" Author Neil Gaiman Makes His Video Game Debut This Summer (Video)
"Sandman" author Neil Gaiman is going to make his video game debut with "Wayward Manor."
Classic "Super Mario Bros." Crushed In Under Five Minutes (Video)
NES classic "Super Mario Bros." has been beaten in under five minutes.
Nissan Builds "Gran Turismo" Concept Car In Real Life
Nissan is crossing the virtual boundary with a concept car available in "Gran Turismo."
Hipster Rage: "Grand Theft Auto V" Drops a New Set of Jobs
Developer Rockstar Games dropped a new update with 10 new jobs for "Grand Theft Auto Online"
YouTube Debuts 60 FPS "Battlefield Hardline" Trailer (Video)
YouTube premiers new 60 frames per second (FPS) play with a multiplayer trailer for "Battlefield Hardline."
The Story Behind the Open-World Sci-Fi Thriller "No Man's Sky" (Video)
The developer behind one of the most anticipated games of 2015 tells the story of the game's creation in the tiny indie studio.
"Dota 2" International Prize Pool Blazes Past $10 Million
The prize pool for developer Valve's "Dota 2" International competition soars past $10 million.
Complete "Mega Man" Soundtracks Coming to iTunes
Capcom is releasing the complete "Mega Man" soundtracks on iTunes.
Classic PlayStation Commercial Proves You Don't Need Friends (Video)
This classic PlayStation commercial says you don't need friends, you've got a PlayStation.
If You're Getting Good at "Counter-Strike" Play "Tetris" Too (Video)
You can play "Teris" in the middle of a "Counter-Strike" match.
Destroy Cities as Godzilla in Upcoming Game (Video)
A new "Godzilla" game is coming where you control the radioactive city-smashing lizard king.