Yungeen Ace released a new song called "Do It," in which he explicitly raps about gunning down his rivals. The release of the song came just hours after his real-life rival, Julio Foolio, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Tampa hotel. Foolio's death was confirmed by his lawyer, per WTSP-TV.

While Yungeen doesn't mention Foolio by name, the video, which has been posted above, depicts masked men shooting another man in what looks like the parking lot of a motel.

The lyrics in the song are also very pointedly about shooting someone. "Catch his ass and do his ass, you know he finished," Yungeen raps on the song. "Flip his ass and smoke his ass, we stand on business," he continues.

Ace and Foolio have long been embroiled in a violent feud that escalated in 2017, when Foolio's cousin was shot and killed. An associate of Ace's was charged with the murder and in 2018, Ace was a target in a retaliatory drive-by that left his brother and two others dead.

Foolio celebrated the shootings with various posts on social media. In March 2021, Ace released the song "Who I Smoke" in which he called out the names of associates of Foolio's who were killed, per HotNewHipHop.

Foolio would respond a month later with the diss song "When I See You," which saw the rapper mocking Ace and the three people who were killed in the drive-by. In the official music video, Foolio can be seen in a cemetery, lying on a photo of Ace's brother and his two friends.

Foolio was one of four victims who were hit during a shooting incident outside Tampa Holiday Inn where he was celebrating his birthday. Foolio was initially staying at an Airbnb before getting kicked out for having too many people inside. He went to the Holiday Inn with the group and was reportedly "ambushed."

"At approximately 4:40 am, Tampa Police received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive," the TPD said in a statement. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital. Their condition is listed as stable at this time."