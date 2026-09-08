Eric Wells
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6 Rising Florida Rappers You Need to Know
Florida rap is thriving right now, and artists are blowing up all over the state. From Real Boston Richey to Bobby Fishcale, here are 6 rising Florida rappers.
The Explosive Rise of Jacksonville Rap
Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.
Rappers to Watch in 2021
Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.
The Best Music Videos of 2020
From Travis Scott’s “Franchise” to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” these are the 30 music videos that defined the year (ranked).
Ranking Every Song on Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'
Kanye West's masterpiece, 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,' dropped 10 years ago today. We ranked every song.
50 Most Screamable Rap Bars
From "I think I'm Big Meech" to "That's that sh*t I don't like," here are the 50 most screamable rap bars to yell every time they come on in the club.
'Savage Mode II' Is 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Cinematic Masterpiece
21 Savage and Metro Boomin released their new collaborative album 'Savage Mode II.' Here's our review.
Rap’s Funniest, Most Quotable New Artists Are Coming From Michigan
Michigan is home to some of the most clever, quotable new rappers in the world. From YN Jay to Sada Baby to Cash Kidd, here are 7 new rappers to check out.
Hotboii Is Next Up From Florida
Hotboii is a 20-year-old rapper from Florida who is blowing up with songs like "Don't Need Time." He sits for an interview and talks about his come-up.