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Eric Wells

Joined September 2020 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

6 Rising Florida Rappers You Need to Know

6 Rising Florida Rappers You Need to Know

Florida rap is thriving right now, and artists are blowing up all over the state. From Real Boston Richey to Bobby Fishcale, here are 6 rising Florida rappers.

Eric Wells1400 days ago
Jacksonville rappers

The Explosive Rise of Jacksonville Rap

Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.

Eric Wells1932 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2021

Rappers to Watch in 2021

Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.

Eric Wells2067 days ago
Best Music Videos of 2020

The Best Music Videos of 2020

From Travis Scott’s “Franchise” to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” these are the 30 music videos that defined the year (ranked).

Eric Wells2095 days ago
Kanye West 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'

Ranking Every Song on Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'

Kanye West's masterpiece, 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,' dropped 10 years ago today. We ranked every song.

Eric Wells2126 days ago
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50 Most Screamable Rap Bars

50 Most Screamable Rap Bars

From "I think I'm Big Meech" to "That's that sh*t I don't like," here are the 50 most screamable rap bars to yell every time they come on in the club.

Eric Wells2152 days ago
21 Savage

'Savage Mode II' Is 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Cinematic Masterpiece

21 Savage and Metro Boomin released their new collaborative album 'Savage Mode II.' Here's our review.

Eric Wells2172 days ago
Michigan rappers

Rap’s Funniest, Most Quotable New Artists Are Coming From Michigan

Michigan is home to some of the most clever, quotable new rappers in the world. From YN Jay to Sada Baby to Cash Kidd, here are 7 new rappers to check out.

Eric Wells2184 days ago
Hotboii

Hotboii Is Next Up From Florida

Hotboii is a 20-year-old rapper from Florida who is blowing up with songs like "Don't Need Time." He sits for an interview and talks about his come-up.

Eric Wells2193 days ago

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