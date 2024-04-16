Yungeen Ace Arrested During Traffic Stop, Police Find 7 Firearms in Vehicle

Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace reportedly remained in jail on Tuesday morning after being arrested on Monday on a gun possession charge.

According to multiple reports, Ace, born Keyanta Bullard, 26, was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. in Jacksonville Beach before being arrested and booked into Duval County jail. At the time of the traffic stop, Bullard's driver failed to yield at a four-way stop. When police searched the vehicle, seven loaded firearms were found. In total, six people were in the car, with the officer noted the driver and passenger were documented gang members.

While the vehicle was a rental, its driver, Malquis Warthen, 24, was arrested for driving while his license was invalid.

Of the seven firearms, officers said that Bullard had “constructive possession” of three handguns, including one semi-automatic gun that was loaded with armor-piercing ammunition.

Innmate search records show Bullard is charged with possession of firearm, weapon, or ammunition by convicted Florida felon.