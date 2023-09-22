Exclusive: See Young Nudy Perform "Peaches & Eggplants" on 'Flight Club Fridays'

Young Nudy has some thoughts on today’s rap game, but he’s keeping them to himself.

The Atlanta-born artist briefly addressed the topic during the latest installment of “Flight Club Fridays,” an online music series in which established and emerging artists share their stories and deliver in-store performances. At one point during Nudy’s visit, he was asked to finish the following sentence: “These days, rap music is so...”

“Damn, I can’t say what I was finna say,” Nudy admitted with a laugh. “It was finna roll off my tongue. … The rap game is weird.”

Although the hip-hop landscape may be “weird,” that hasn’t stopped Nudy from completely thriving in it. The 30-year-old continues to ride the success of his fourth studio album Gumbo, a critically acclaimed effort that secured a spot on the Billboard 200 and included tracks like the Key Glock-assisted “Pot Roast,” “Brussell Sprouts," “Portabell,” and “Peaches & Eggplants” featuring 21 Savage.

Nudy performed the latter track as part of his "Flight Club Fridays" appearance, and it didn’t disappoint.