Latest Stories
Jonah Hill Launches Meaningful Existence Brand Centered Around Wellness Guru Alter Ego Prophet Ezekiel Profit
Prophet Ezekiel Profit's Meaningful Existence insists it seeks to “spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness” and is “definitely not a cult."
Young Guru Says Jay-Z Recorded His 4-Minute "God Did" Verse in One Take
In a new conversation with Frazier Tharpe and Rob Markman, Young Guru reveals that Jay-Z delivered his impressive verse on "God Did" in one take.
DJ Premier Shares Previously Unreleased Gang Starr Song "Glowing Mic"
After releasing Gang Starr's final studio album, 'One of the Best Yet,' last year, DJ Premier has shared a new song featuring a previously-unreleased Guru verse
Gang Starr Drops First Album in 16 Years, 'One of the Best Yet'
Featuring posthumous vocals from the late Guru.
Gang Starr Delivers New Track “Bad Name," Announces 'One of the Best Yet' Studio Album
The project will arrive in two weeks.
Watch Gang Starr and J. Cole's "Family and Loyalty" Video
Directed by Fab 5 Freddy.
Gang Starr Shares "Family and Loyalty" With J. Cole
Earlier this week, DJ Premier teased that a new Gang Starr album is on the way.
DJ Premier Wants to Make a Gang Starr Biopic
Preemo wants to capture what really went down with Guru.
12 Tips From Social Media Gurus That Are Complete Bullsh*t
Anti-social.
Premiere: Marco Polo f/ Talib Kweli & DJ Premier "G.U.R.U."
In memory of the legendary MC.
Listen: Previously Unreleased Guru Freestyle From 1994
He recorded it for a Brussels, Belgium radio station.
Listen To A Mix Of 10 Great Guru Guest Appearances
Celebrate the legendary Gang Starr emcee's life with these 10 classic guest spots.
Guru's Nephew Justin Ruff Talks About His Uncle's Estate & Solar
The man who first called out Solar discusses Guru's legacy.
The 50 Greatest Gang Starr Songs
A year ago today, Keith "Guru" Elam passed away. Celebrate his life by revisiting all his classics.
Live Show Alert: Revive Da Live Big Band Tribute to Guru in NYC Thursday (4/21)
The legendary Gang Starr emcee is remembered on the first anniversary of his death.
DJ Premier Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records
Complex gets down with the legendary producer to talk about some of his greatest collaborations with artists like Jay-Z, Nas, and (of course) Guru.
Why Did The GRAMMYs Snub Guru?
They forgot to mention the late, great Gang Starr MC in their In Memoriam tribute.
Daily Style & Design News: May 7, 2010
Guru tribute T-shirt from Primitive, Coach men's shop in NYC, Maiden Noir designe interview, Star Wars Lego Trilogy and more!