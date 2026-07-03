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Latest Stories

Jonah Hill and Lisa Rinna Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game
Style

Jonah Hill Launches Meaningful Existence Brand Centered Around Wellness Guru Alter Ego Prophet Ezekiel Profit

Prophet Ezekiel Profit's Meaningful Existence insists it seeks to “spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness” and is “definitely not a cult."

Brad Callas1193 days ago
Jay-Z and Young Guru attend Jay-Z's Official Madison Square Garden Concert
Music

Young Guru Says Jay-Z Recorded His 4-Minute "God Did" Verse in One Take

In a new conversation with Frazier Tharpe and Rob Markman, Young Guru reveals that Jay-Z delivered his impressive verse on "God Did" in one take.

Jordan Rose1416 days ago
OOTBY Instrumental Album Artwork
Music

DJ Premier Shares Previously Unreleased Gang Starr Song "Glowing Mic"

After releasing Gang Starr's final studio album, 'One of the Best Yet,' last year, DJ Premier has shared a new song featuring a previously-unreleased Guru verse

Joe Price2044 days ago
Gang Starr 'One of the Best Yet'
Music

Gang Starr Drops First Album in 16 Years, 'One of the Best Yet'

Featuring posthumous vocals from the late Guru.

Joshua Espinoza2451 days ago
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Music

Gang Starr Shares "Family and Loyalty" With J. Cole

Earlier this week, DJ Premier teased that a new Gang Starr album is on the way.

Eric Diep2493 days ago
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Music

DJ Premier Wants to Make a Gang Starr Biopic

Preemo wants to capture what really went down with Guru.

Eric Diep3975 days ago
Music

Premiere: Marco Polo f/ Talib Kweli & DJ Premier "G.U.R.U."

In memory of the legendary MC.

Lauren Nostro4838 days ago
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Music

Listen: Previously Unreleased Guru Freestyle From 1994

He recorded it for a Brussels, Belgium radio station.

Andrew Martin5170 days ago
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Music

Listen To A Mix Of 10 Great Guru Guest Appearances

Celebrate the legendary Gang Starr emcee's life with these 10 classic guest spots.

Daniel Isenberg5202 days ago
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Music

Guru's Nephew Justin Ruff Talks About His Uncle's Estate & Solar

The man who first called out Solar discusses Guru's legacy.

Insanul Ahmed5567 days ago
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Music

The 50 Greatest Gang Starr Songs

A year ago today, Keith "Guru" Elam passed away. Celebrate his life by revisiting all his classics.

Chairman Mao5568 days ago
Pop Culture

Live Show Alert: Revive Da Live Big Band Tribute to Guru in NYC Thursday (4/21)

The legendary Gang Starr emcee is remembered on the first anniversary of his death.

Ross Scarano5569 days ago
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Music

DJ Premier Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records

Complex gets down with the legendary producer to talk about some of his greatest collaborations with artists like Jay-Z, Nas, and (of course) Guru.

Jaeki Cho5628 days ago
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Music

Why Did The GRAMMYs Snub Guru?

They forgot to mention the late, great Gang Starr MC in their In Memoriam tribute.

Insanul Ahmed5633 days ago
Style

Daily Style & Design News: May 7, 2010

Guru tribute T-shirt from Primitive, Coach men's shop in NYC, Maiden Noir designe interview, Star Wars Lego Trilogy and more!

Complex5915 days ago

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