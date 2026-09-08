Jaeki Cho
Latest Stories
The Rise of Illionaire Records, the Independent Label Taking Korean Hip-Hop to the Next Level
How three rappers, Dok2, the Quiett, and Beenzino, are throwing out the established K-pop model and finding fame and fortune their own way.
Interview: Taeyang Talks "Rise," Individuality in K-Pop and Life After YG Entertainment
Taeyang's second solo album, RISE, has topped the iTunes album charts in 10 countries since its release in June,
G-Dragon's 15 Favorite Albums
A look through GD's record collection reveals his influences from Korea and abroad.
G-Dragon's Favorite Songs From YG Entertainment
Calling all fans of Big Bang and 2NE1-as well as lovers of old-school K-pop like Jinusean and 1TYM-here are GD's hand-picked faves by his labelmates.
G-Dragon's Favorite Clothing Brands
It'll be mighty hard to pull off dressing like GD, but at least you can learn what fashion labels he likes.
The Making of G-Dragon's "Coup D'Etat"
GD and his producers, as well as special guests like Diplo and Sky Ferreira, break down the process behind his second full-length album.
G-Dragon: Frequently Flyer (2013 Online Cover Story)
The style passport of Korean pop superstar G-Dragon has been stamped by tastemakers the world over. Will his music take flight, too?
The Best K-Pop Album Covers of All Time
Incredible designs for Korean pop music.
K-Pop Sensation 2NE1 Dresses Up in Jeremy Scott, Givenchy, and Balmain for Complex
See what happens when CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy get together for a stylish photoshoot.
10 2011 Korean Movies You Need To See
The Academy Awards' Best Foreign Film category is sadly devoid of these must-watch flicks. Find out what Oscar is missing.
Catch Jinbo and Rekstizzy at Battle of the Superfreaks Wednesday (1/25)
Mayhem, rawness, and attractive ladies.
Prince Paul Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 2)
From Slick Rick, BDP, and De La Soul to Gravediggaz, Chris Rock, and Handsome Boy Modeling School, Prince Paul keeps on making monumental moves in the hip-hop game. Act like ya know.
Prince Paul Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)
From Stetsasonic to De La Soul and beyond, Prince Paul has made some monumental moves in the hip-hop game.
The 25 Best Yakuza Movies
In honor of the brutal new Japanese flick <em>Outrage</em>, get familiar with the country's greatest gangster films.
Interview: Girls Generation Talk Fame, K-Pop, and World Domination
The nine girl Korean pop group talk about Twitter, Wu-Tang Clan, and how what wearing heels on stage do to your feet.
Just Blaze Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 2)
The superproducer talks about making beats during the glory days of Roc-A-Fella.
Just Blaze Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)
The superproducer talks working with Jay-Z, Big Pun, Busta Rhymes, and others.