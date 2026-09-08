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Jaeki Cho

Joined July 2014 | 151 posts
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Latest Stories

The Rise of Illionaire Records, the Independent Label Taking Korean Hip-Hop to the Next Level

How three rappers, Dok2, the Quiett, and Beenzino, are throwing out the established K-pop model and finding fame and fortune their own way.

Jaeki Cho4097 days ago
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Interview: Taeyang Talks "Rise," Individuality in K-Pop and Life After YG Entertainment

Taeyang's second solo album, RISE, has topped the iTunes album charts in 10 countries since its release in June,

Jaeki Cho4375 days ago
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G-Dragon's 15 Favorite Albums

A look through GD's record collection reveals his influences from Korea and abroad.

Jaeki Cho4752 days ago
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G-Dragon's Favorite Songs From YG Entertainment

Calling all fans of Big Bang and 2NE1-as well as lovers of old-school K-pop like Jinusean and 1TYM-here are GD's hand-picked faves by his labelmates.

Jaeki Cho4753 days ago
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G-Dragon's Favorite Clothing Brands

It'll be mighty hard to pull off dressing like GD, but at least you can learn what fashion labels he likes.

Jaeki Cho4754 days ago
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The Making of G-Dragon's "Coup D'Etat"

GD and his producers, as well as special guests like Diplo and Sky Ferreira, break down the process behind his second full-length album.

Jaeki Cho4755 days ago
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G-Dragon: Frequently Flyer (2013 Online Cover Story)

The style passport of Korean pop superstar G-Dragon has been stamped by tastemakers the world over. Will his music take flight, too?

Jaeki Cho4756 days ago
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The Best K-Pop Album Covers of All Time

Incredible designs for Korean pop music.

Jaeki Cho4792 days ago
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K-Pop Sensation 2NE1 Dresses Up in Jeremy Scott, Givenchy, and Balmain for Complex

See what happens when CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy get together for a stylish photoshoot.

Jaeki Cho4979 days ago
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10 2011 Korean Movies You Need To See

The Academy Awards' Best Foreign Film category is sadly devoid of these must-watch flicks. Find out what Oscar is missing.

Jaeki Cho5349 days ago
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Catch Jinbo and Rekstizzy at Battle of the Superfreaks Wednesday (1/25)

Mayhem, rawness, and attractive ladies.

Jaeki Cho5350 days ago
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Prince Paul Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 2)

From Slick Rick, BDP, and De La Soul to Gravediggaz, Chris Rock, and Handsome Boy Modeling School, Prince Paul keeps on making monumental moves in the hip-hop game. Act like ya know.

Jaeki Cho5394 days ago
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Prince Paul Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)

From Stetsasonic to De La Soul and beyond, Prince Paul has made some monumental moves in the hip-hop game.

Jaeki Cho5397 days ago
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The 25 Best Yakuza Movies

In honor of the brutal new Japanese flick <em>Outrage</em>, get familiar with the country's greatest gangster films.

Jaeki Cho5403 days ago
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Interview: Girls Generation Talk Fame, K-Pop, and World Domination

The nine girl Korean pop group talk about Twitter, Wu-Tang Clan, and how what wearing heels on stage do to your feet.

Jaeki Cho5423 days ago
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Just Blaze Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 2)

The superproducer talks about making beats during the glory days of Roc-A-Fella.

Jaeki Cho5486 days ago
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Just Blaze Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)

The superproducer talks working with Jay-Z, Big Pun, Busta Rhymes, and others.

Jaeki Cho5492 days ago

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