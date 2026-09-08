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Chairman Mao

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Comic-style cover art for OutKast's "ATLiens" album, featuring two animated characters in dynamic poses.

OutKast Evolved With 'ATLiens' and Forced Hip-Hop to Do the Same

In 1996, OutKast released ATLiens, an album in which they rejected complacency and released a classic.

Chairman Mao313 days ago

The 50 Greatest Rap Logos

From the Wu-Tang "W" to Tommy Boy and everything in between.

Chairman Mao4700 days ago
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Requiem For a Record Store

Chairman Mao muses on NYC's vanishing record stores.

Chairman Mao4899 days ago
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10 Facts About J Dilla You Might Not Know

We take a look back at the life and times of the one and only Jay Dee.

Chairman Mao5333 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Rap Logos

From Dipset's eagle to the Wu-Tang "W," Chairman Mao counts down the most iconic brand stamps in hip-hop history.

Chairman Mao5560 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Gang Starr Songs

A year ago today, Keith "Guru" Elam passed away. Celebrate his life by revisiting all his classics.

Chairman Mao5630 days ago
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The 30 Greatest Hip-Hop Demos

Before the days of Myspace pages, your favorite rappers passed these out.

Chairman Mao5663 days ago

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