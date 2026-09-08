Chairman Mao
Latest Stories
OutKast Evolved With 'ATLiens' and Forced Hip-Hop to Do the Same
In 1996, OutKast released ATLiens, an album in which they rejected complacency and released a classic.
The 50 Greatest Rap Logos
From the Wu-Tang "W" to Tommy Boy and everything in between.
Requiem For a Record Store
Chairman Mao muses on NYC's vanishing record stores.
10 Facts About J Dilla You Might Not Know
We take a look back at the life and times of the one and only Jay Dee.
The 50 Greatest Rap Logos
From Dipset's eagle to the Wu-Tang "W," Chairman Mao counts down the most iconic brand stamps in hip-hop history.
The 50 Greatest Gang Starr Songs
A year ago today, Keith "Guru" Elam passed away. Celebrate his life by revisiting all his classics.
The 30 Greatest Hip-Hop Demos
Before the days of Myspace pages, your favorite rappers passed these out.