Young Dro

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Metro Boomin wearing glasses and a black New York Yankees cap, with a blurred background featuring warm colors.
Music

Metro Boomin on Importance of 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape: 'Time for Music to Get Back Regional'

"IF YOU STARTED LISTENING TO RAP MUSIC IN 2017 THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT," Metro said.

Trace William Cowen356 days ago
Metro Boomin.
Music

Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape

The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.

Joe Price359 days ago
breakfast club with dro
Music

Young Dro Checks Friend for Interrupting Vulnerable Interview About Sobriety With Laughter: 'Finna Get Slapped'

T.I. also intervened, urging all involved to focus on the gravity of the moment.

Trace William Cowen650 days ago
Young Dro
Music

Young Dro's Girlfriend Says Rapper Punched Her, Slashed Up Living Room Furniture Before Arrest

Earlier this month, Atlanta rapper Young Dro was arrested for reportedly throwing a plate of banana pudding at his girlfriend during an argument.

Joe Price2554 days ago
Young Dro
Music

Young Dro Reportedly Arrested After Throwing Banana Pudding at Girlfriend

Atlanta rapper Young Dro has reportedly been arrested following an incident involving banana pudding.

Joe Price2561 days ago
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Music

Young Dro Has Reportedly Been Arrested on Drug Charges

The Atlanta MC will spend at least tonight in jail.

OHMYGODitsKAT3838 days ago
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Music

Stream Young Dro's 'Da Reality Show' Album

Young Dro is back with a new album called 'Da Reality Show.'

Jay Balfour3963 days ago
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Music

Listen To T.I.'s "Peanut Butter Jelly" f/ Young Thug & Young Dro

T.I. enlists Young Thug and Young Dro for a new single, "Peanut Butter Jelly."

Jay Balfour3971 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Young Dro's "Ugh" Music Video

"I can dig that." (???)

Justin Charity3973 days ago
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Music

Young Dro Pays Homage to The Notorious B.I.G. With "Notorious D.R.O."

A fitting, albeit surprise tribute on the day of Biggie's death.

Dharmic X4521 days ago
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Music

Young Dro Reveals His Greatest Risk In Life & Most Embarrassing Moment for Complex Individuals

The Atlanta rapper has some amazing stories to tell.

edwinortiz4526 days ago
Music

T.I. Links Up With Iggy Azalea, Young Dro and Travi$ Scott for "Hell You Sayin'"

The record will be included on the upcoming mixtape <em>SXEW (South by East West)</em>.

edwinortiz4553 days ago
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