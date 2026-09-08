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OHMYGODitsKAT

Joined February 2015 | 101 posts
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Latest Stories

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Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' is Now Available for Purchase and is Streaming on Spotify and Apple Music

You no longer need Tidal to stream Kanye's album.

OHMYGODitsKAT3822 days ago
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Watch Chance the Rapper, Tinashe, and Snakehips Perform "All My Friends" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Tinashe also performed her latest single, "Ride of Your Life."

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago
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Makonnen Shares His New Video for "Sellin"

Off his upcoming 'Drink More Water 6' project.

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago
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André 3000 Crashed a L.A. Reid Interview and Praised Kid Cudi's New Album

He also talked about his son, who is now 18-years-old and a rapper himself.

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago
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Watch ZAYN's Mesmerizing Music Video for "It's You"

We just can't get enough of ZAYN.

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago
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Listen to Makonnen and Tunji Ige's "Don't Do Too Much"

The track features production from Noah Breakfast of Rare MP3s, Heaven in Stereo, and Sam Greens.

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago

Moxie Raia Grabs Pusha T for Her New Song, "On My Mind"

The song premiered on Ebro's Beats 1 radio show.

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago

Listen to ZAYN’s “Pillowtalk (Remix)" f/ Lil Wayne

ZAYN just keeps rolling out with the heaters.

OHMYGODitsKAT3857 days ago
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Watch Miguel Perform "Waves" on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Miguel seduced the crowd per usual.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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Tory Lanez and Jacquees Trade Shots on Twitter

Tory Lanez responded with only two emojis.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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The CEO of TDE Hints at When ScHoolboy Q's Album Will Be Released

Sounds like we'll get a new album sooner than later.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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J. Cole Will Perform at a DNC Fundraising Event With Barack Obama as the Special Guest

Whurley and Will.i.am will be hosting the reception.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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A$AP Rocky Was Reportedly Attacked in a Hotel Elevator in New Zealand

Sources say a group of men ambushed him.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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A$AP Mob Grab Danny Brown and A$ton Matthews for the "Hella H*es (Remix)"

This week in #WavyWednesdays.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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Watch Drake Perform With Section Boyz in London

He headed to the show right after the Brit Awards.

OHMYGODitsKAT3858 days ago
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ZAYN on the Inspiration Behind His 'Mind of Mine' Album Cover: "I'm Not Tryna Be No Rapper"

He took to Twitter to clear things up.

OHMYGODitsKAT3864 days ago
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Killer Mike Outlines the Double Standards Applied to Rap Music

He criticizes the double-standard set for hip-hop artists versus artists of any other medium.

OHMYGODitsKAT3864 days ago

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