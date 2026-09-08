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Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' is Now Available for Purchase and is Streaming on Spotify and Apple Music
You no longer need Tidal to stream Kanye's album.
Watch Chance the Rapper, Tinashe, and Snakehips Perform "All My Friends" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Tinashe also performed her latest single, "Ride of Your Life."
Makonnen Shares His New Video for "Sellin"
Off his upcoming 'Drink More Water 6' project.
André 3000 Crashed a L.A. Reid Interview and Praised Kid Cudi's New Album
He also talked about his son, who is now 18-years-old and a rapper himself.
Watch ZAYN's Mesmerizing Music Video for "It's You"
We just can't get enough of ZAYN.
Listen to Makonnen and Tunji Ige's "Don't Do Too Much"
The track features production from Noah Breakfast of Rare MP3s, Heaven in Stereo, and Sam Greens.
Moxie Raia Grabs Pusha T for Her New Song, "On My Mind"
The song premiered on Ebro's Beats 1 radio show.
Listen to ZAYN’s “Pillowtalk (Remix)" f/ Lil Wayne
ZAYN just keeps rolling out with the heaters.
FKA twigs Delivers a Breathtaking Performance of "Good to Love" on 'The Tonight Show'
FKA never disappoints.
Watch Miguel Perform "Waves" on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'
Miguel seduced the crowd per usual.
Tory Lanez and Jacquees Trade Shots on Twitter
Tory Lanez responded with only two emojis.
The CEO of TDE Hints at When ScHoolboy Q's Album Will Be Released
Sounds like we'll get a new album sooner than later.
J. Cole Will Perform at a DNC Fundraising Event With Barack Obama as the Special Guest
Whurley and Will.i.am will be hosting the reception.
A$AP Rocky Was Reportedly Attacked in a Hotel Elevator in New Zealand
Sources say a group of men ambushed him.
A$AP Mob Grab Danny Brown and A$ton Matthews for the "Hella H*es (Remix)"
This week in #WavyWednesdays.
Watch Drake Perform With Section Boyz in London
He headed to the show right after the Brit Awards.
ZAYN on the Inspiration Behind His 'Mind of Mine' Album Cover: "I'm Not Tryna Be No Rapper"
He took to Twitter to clear things up.
Killer Mike Outlines the Double Standards Applied to Rap Music
He criticizes the double-standard set for hip-hop artists versus artists of any other medium.