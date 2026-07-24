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(L-R) Wyclef Jean and 2Pac.
Music

Wyclef Jean Revisits 2Pac Beef, Says Fugees 'Never Did Nothing to Disrespect' Him

As the Fugees' second album, 'The Score,' turns 30, Clef has opened up about how one of its tracks was misunderstood by the late legend.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
Lauryn Hill and Pras
Music

Lauryn Hill Responds to Fugees Bandmate Pras Suing Her for Fraud, Calls It ‘Baseless’ and ‘Full of False Claims’

Pras is also suing Hill for breach of contract over The Fugees canceled 2023 tour.

tara mahadevan663 days ago
fugees performing live
Music

Wyclef Jean Quotes His “Anything Can Happen” Track When Asked About Possibility of New Fugees Album

For now, Wyclef and The Fugees are on the road in celebration of Lauryn's classic 'Miseducation' album.

Trace William Cowen992 days ago
Vic Mensa "Shelter" f/ Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean
Music

Vic Mensa Enlists Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean for Powerful Track "Shelter"

The song addresses the disparities and injustices that continue to plague underserved communities, specifically tackling the broken criminal justice system.

Joshua Espinoza1997 days ago
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wyclef jean hounded
Music

Watch Wyclef Jean Get Interviewed by Puppies on 'Hounded'

Soft puppies, hard questions.

Graham Corrigan3224 days ago

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