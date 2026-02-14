Wyclef Jean Recalls A&R Downplaying Impact of Latin Music: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

Wyclef Jean has claimed that music executives told him decades ago that Latin music wouldn’t be successful with Black audiences.

The legendary musician spoke with Genius about working with Latin music pioneers like Tego Calderón and Celia Cruz before working with Shakira for their hit song "Hips Don’t Lie." Clef claimed he once spoke with an industry executive who didn’t believe the music would be popular with Black listeners.

"I remember somebody telling me, one of the A&Rs, 'Latin music will not play on Black radio,' Clef recalled. "I was like, 'Go fuck yourself.'"

Sharing with Complex what he loves about Latin music and how it’s impacted culture, Wyclef added: "The coolest thing about being in America is the fact that you, me, her, everyone gets together, and then when we roll this thing up, it becomes this amazing cultural thing. And you never know what’s going to spin."

Speaking on how he impacted Latin music and helped push it to the masses, Wyclef told Genius: "There were people before me that were doing it, but I think what I was able to do was take it to the forefront on a level where the cheat code became easy."