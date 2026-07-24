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The Washington Commanders player received backlash after he let his followers ask him questions, answering one by saying he'd have dinner with Hitler.Jordan Rose
Irmgard Furchner, the 96-year-old woman who worked at a Nazi concentration camp, is being charged with over 11,000 counts of accessory to murder.Jose Martinez
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.Kevin Wong
Apparently, the 'Schindler's List' score is a popular choice for figure skaters.juliarp