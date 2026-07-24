World War Two

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Watch Cardi B Fangirl Out About President Franklin D. Roosevelt Once Again on ‘Hot Ones’: ‘I Love FDR’

Cardi has long been enamored by the late president and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

tara mahadevan1031 days ago
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Directing Netflix Movie About All-Black Women Battalion in World War II

The multi-hyphenate has signed on to write and direct 'Six Triple Eight,' a drama based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article about the pioneering 6888th battalion.

Joshua Espinoza1319 days ago
Christopher Nolan attends screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Reveals He Recreated a Nuclear Weapon Test Without Using CGI for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan spoke about how he recreated a nuclear weapon detonation without the use of CGI in his upcoming historical film 'Oppenheimer.'

Jose Martinez1321 days ago
Donald Trump is pictured standing up
Life

Trump Allegedly Asked Chief of Staff Why Generals Couldn’t Be Like Hitler’s ‘Totally Loyal’ Ones in WWII

An upcoming book includes insight on an alleged exchange between Donald Trump and John Kelly about the level of loyalty among German generals.

Trace William Cowen1448 days ago
Oppenheimer thumbnail for teaser post
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Nolan and Universal have unveiled the first teaser for 'Oppenheimer,' the biopic about one of the the main figures behind the development of the atomic bomb.

Joe Price1459 days ago
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Former Nazi concentration camp guard Josef Schuetz (R) covers his face as he arrives on June 28, 2022 at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom
Life

German Court Sentences 101-Year-Old Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard to 5 Years in Prison

A 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been found guilty of being an accessory to thousands of murders and was sentenced to prison.

Brad Callas1488 days ago
whoopi goldberg apologizes for View comments
Pop Culture

'The View' Suspends Whoopi Goldberg After Saying the 'Holocaust Isn’t About Race’ (UPDATE)

The hosts of 'The View' were discussing a school district's decision to ban Art Spiegelman’s 'Maus,' with Goldberg saying "the Holocaust isn't about race."

Brenton Blanchet1636 days ago
Republican Senator Bob Dole speaks to Senate in 1993
Life

Longtime Republican Senator Bob Dole Dies at 98

Bob Dole, a World War Two veteran who went on to be a longtime Republican senator and U.S. presidential candidate, died Sunday at the age of 98.

Brad Callas1694 days ago
cn
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan's Next Film to Be 1st Without Warner Bros. in Nearly 20 Years, Stipulations Revealed (UPDATE)

The 'Tenet' and 'Dunkirk' director, famously critical of theatrical-and-streaming release strategies, is said to be in talks with several potential studios.

Trace William Cowen1780 days ago
cops
Life

High School Grad Charged After Attributing Hitler Quote to George Floyd in Yearbook

An 18-year-old high school graduate is being charged with computer crimes after quoting Hitler in his yearbook and attributing it to George Floyd.

Jordan Rose1838 days ago
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hitler-incest
Life

New Documentary Claims Hitler Was Into Incest and S&M

A new documentary series focusing on Hitler’s sex life claims the genocidal Nazi Germany dictator was into sadomasochism and allegedly had sex with his niece.

Joe Price1909 days ago
abc
Life

World War II-Era Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Ocean at Florida Air Show

The pilot of the historic aircraft was not injured after the Florida landing. The plane itself, however, may now be in need of years' worth of special repairs.

Trace William Cowen1924 days ago
Researching vaccine to novel coronavirus 2019 nCoV.
Life

Top WHO Official: COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to More ‘Mass Trauma’ Than After World War II

The top official for the World Health Organization says that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more "mass trauma" than the period after World War II.

Gavin Evans1968 days ago
concentration camp
Life

95-Year-Old Man Who Was a Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Deported to Germany

A 95-year-old man who was living in Tennessee has been deported back to Germany after it was discovered that he served as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp.

tara mahadevan1981 days ago
93 year old nazi
Life

93-Year-Old Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Convicted in Trial

A 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been convicted of being an accessory to murder in what could be one of the last WWII Nazi trials.

Joe Price2193 days ago
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Gator eyes
Life

Alligator Rumored to Have Once Been Hitler's Pet Dies

Saturn, an alligator who was rumored to have once been the pet of Adolf Hitler, has died at the age of 84. He had been residing in Moscow since the end of WW2.

Gavin Evans2253 days ago

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