WWII

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Jackie Robinson, in military uniform, becomes the first African American to sign with a MLB team.
Sports

Article About Jackie Robinson's Military Service Removed From Government Website Amid DEI Purge

The Trump administration's war on DEI continues with the removal of an article detailing the MLB legend's service with the U.S. military.

Joe Price493 days ago
Music

Watch Cardi B Fangirl Out About President Franklin D. Roosevelt Once Again on ‘Hot Ones’: ‘I Love FDR’

Cardi has long been enamored by the late president and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

tara mahadevan1031 days ago
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Japan Calls Out ‘Barbie’ Account for Engaging With Explosion-Themed Barbenheimer Meme

'Oppenheimer' has not been banned in Japan, but currently does not have a release date either.

Jose Martinez1090 days ago
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Directing Netflix Movie About All-Black Women Battalion in World War II

The multi-hyphenate has signed on to write and direct 'Six Triple Eight,' a drama based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article about the pioneering 6888th battalion.

Joshua Espinoza1319 days ago
Christopher Nolan attends screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Reveals He Recreated a Nuclear Weapon Test Without Using CGI for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan spoke about how he recreated a nuclear weapon detonation without the use of CGI in his upcoming historical film 'Oppenheimer.'

Jose Martinez1321 days ago
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Donald Trump is pictured standing up
Life

Trump Allegedly Asked Chief of Staff Why Generals Couldn’t Be Like Hitler’s ‘Totally Loyal’ Ones in WWII

An upcoming book includes insight on an alleged exchange between Donald Trump and John Kelly about the level of loyalty among German generals.

Trace William Cowen1448 days ago
Oppenheimer thumbnail for teaser post
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Nolan and Universal have unveiled the first teaser for 'Oppenheimer,' the biopic about one of the the main figures behind the development of the atomic bomb.

Joe Price1459 days ago
whoopi goldberg apologizes for View comments
Pop Culture

'The View' Suspends Whoopi Goldberg After Saying the 'Holocaust Isn’t About Race’ (UPDATE)

The hosts of 'The View' were discussing a school district's decision to ban Art Spiegelman’s 'Maus,' with Goldberg saying "the Holocaust isn't about race."

Brenton Blanchet1635 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. snapped backstage at UFC 248.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Adds Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast

Downey and Damon are being added to the cast of Christopher Nolan's next film 'Oppenheimer'—joining Emily Blunt Cillian Murphy—per multiple outlets.

Jose Martinez1726 days ago
bed
Life

U.S. Life Expectancy Experiences Biggest Drop Since World War II

The bulk of the blame falls on the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues worldwide. Here in the States, it contributed to significant drops across groups.

Trace William Cowen1831 days ago
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Life

High School Grad Charged After Attributing Hitler Quote to George Floyd in Yearbook

An 18-year-old high school graduate is being charged with computer crimes after quoting Hitler in his yearbook and attributing it to George Floyd.

Jordan Rose1838 days ago
hitler-incest
Life

New Documentary Claims Hitler Was Into Incest and S&M

A new documentary series focusing on Hitler’s sex life claims the genocidal Nazi Germany dictator was into sadomasochism and allegedly had sex with his niece.

Joe Price1909 days ago
Primeval forest in the National Park Bavarian Forest
Life

Police Determine That WWII Grenade Found in Germany Is Actually a Sex Toy

Although WWII ended more than 75 years ago, it’s still common to find forgotten or hidden munitions in Germany especially in towns near the country’s border.

Xavier Hamilton1915 days ago
93 year old nazi
Life

93-Year-Old Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Convicted in Trial

A 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been convicted of being an accessory to murder in what could be one of the last WWII Nazi trials.

Joe Price2193 days ago
veteran covid
Life

95-Year-Old Veteran Recovers From Coronavirus: ‘I Survived the Foxholes of Guam, I Can Get Through This Bullsh*t’

During his life, the 95-year-old has endured the Great Depression and was in World War II.

tara mahadevan2307 days ago
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Tom Hanks and his pal Steven Spielberg
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's 'Band of Brothers' Follow-Up Series Coming to Apple TV+

Ahead of the launch of Apple TV+, the tech giant has also launched its own production studio.

Joe Price2479 days ago
jojo
Pop Culture

Anti-Hate Satire 'Jojo Rabbit' Highlights the Inherent Stupidity of Nazism in New Trailer

Just the trailer for 'Jojo Rabbit' is miles ahead of most movies released this year.

Trace William Cowen2517 days ago

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