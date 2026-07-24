Featured
The Washington Commanders player received backlash after he let his followers ask him questions, answering one by saying he'd have dinner with Hitler.Jordan Rose
Apparently, the 'Schindler's List' score is a popular choice for figure skaters.juliarp
"Red Tails" drops this Friday, celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen. We look back at WWII's most fearsome flyers.Janaki Jitchotvisut
Irmgard Furchner, the 96-year-old woman who worked at a Nazi concentration camp, is being charged with over 11,000 counts of accessory to murder.Jose Martinez