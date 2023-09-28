Watch Cardi B Fangirl Out About President Franklin D. Roosevelt Once Again on ‘Hot Ones’: ‘I Love FDR’

“[FDR] got us through the Great Depression with a war, only president that got elected four times while he’s in a wheelchair," she said of the man who was POTUS from 1933 to 1945. "As I grew up, reading a lot about Eleanor Roosevelt, she had a very sad life. When I went to her house—she had different houses from her husband—because FDR mama, she was always around and [Eleanor] didn’t really like that. Eleanor wanted her space just like me, I want my own space sometimes.”

Cardi added, “I saw the room where Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke. That is crazy to me.”

Elsewhere on Hot Ones, the Bronx native explained why she always addresses pain, drama, and bullshit in her intros.

“A lot of people tell me that I should put my pain, my struggle in my music. A lot of my pains and a lot of my struggles…I feel like the masses might not be able to relate,” she said around the 4:20 minute mark. “I would just literally like to make my intro of everything, addressing all the bullshit, addressing the bitches, addressing the shit that I gotta go through, and then the whole album just be about fun. Because I like fun. … My intro should be like just me popping my shit…and after that, aight, let’s pop some [pussy].”