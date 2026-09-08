Lauren Duca
Latest Stories
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are the Faces of the Kardashians Now
As Kim Kardashian takes a break from the spotlight, Kendall and Kylie are poised to take the krown.
The Passion of Steve Wilkos: From 'Jerry Springer' Muscle to Daytime TV Healer
How a former Chicago cop became one of the most successful hosts on daytime television.
Some Post-Apocalypse Advice for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Baby Dream
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's newborn baby is going to need some help navigating this new, Trump-filled world.
An Ode to Kendall Jenner, The Exception to the Kardashian Rule
In honor of Kendall Jenner's 21st, a look at the most elusive Kardashian-Jenner.
We Love Ken Bone Because He's a Human Meme
Ken Bone is easy to love because of his benevolent ignorance, but that lack of conviction is everything wrong with this election.
If You Blame Kim Kardashian for Her Robbery, You're Sexist Garbage
Some of the reactions to Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint have been extremely disturbing.
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's Fake Relationship Is Over—So What Was the Point?
A day after the breakup of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston, we ask why the fake relationship was created to begin with.
The Distress of the True Belieber During the Time of No Instagram
With Justin Bieber's Instagram account gone, his Beliebers are trying to figure out how to make sense of a godless universe.
All “Joking” Aside, Trump's Second Amendment Comment Could Get People Killed
Whether it was recklessness or malevolence, Donald Trump's "joke" about shooting Hillary Clinton is dangerous.
From Havaianas to Hazmat: What To Wear to the Rio Olympics
Rio is bracing itself for the Summer Olympics, and you should be, too. Here are some style tips for surviving the Games in Brazil.
Only Michelle Obama Had the Power to Shut Down Bernie Bros
With tensions high at the DNC, the First Lady delivered one of the most iconic speeches in American political history.
Did Taylor Swift Kidnap Tom Hiddleston?
The "real" story behind Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston.
In Defense of Wearing Sunglasses Indoors
Not caring whether wearing sunglasses inside is cool or not might be the ultimate cool thing to do.
Piers Morgan Is a Troll—Don't Feed Him
From dissing Muhammad Ali to slut-shaming Kim Kardashian, this guy just won't go away.
We All Should Get Restraining Orders Against Johnny Depp
If domestic violence isn't reason enough to end Johnny Depp's career, aren't all of his other life choices?
After Defending Rapist, Blake Lively Dabbles in Cultural Appropriation
Blake Lively is having an extremely problematic time at Cannes.
Too Tan to Fail: Pauly D's Next Episode
'The Jersey Shore' is over, but the party is just beginning for DJ Pauly D.