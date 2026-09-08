Lauren Duca Portrait

Lauren Duca

Joined May 2016 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

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Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are the Faces of the Kardashians Now

As Kim Kardashian takes a break from the spotlight, Kendall and Kylie are poised to take the krown.

Lauren Duca3571 days ago
Steve Wilkos

The Passion of Steve Wilkos: From 'Jerry Springer' Muscle to Daytime TV Healer

How a former Chicago cop became one of the most successful hosts on daytime television.

Lauren Duca3586 days ago
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Some Post-Apocalypse Advice for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's newborn baby is going to need some help navigating this new, Trump-filled world.

Lauren Duca3597 days ago
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An Ode to Kendall Jenner, The Exception to the Kardashian Rule

In honor of Kendall Jenner's 21st, a look at the most elusive Kardashian-Jenner.

Lauren Duca3605 days ago
Ken Bone asks a question

We Love Ken Bone Because He's a Human Meme

Ken Bone is easy to love because of his benevolent ignorance, but that lack of conviction is everything wrong with this election.

Lauren Duca3629 days ago
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If You Blame Kim Kardashian for Her Robbery, You're Sexist Garbage

Some of the reactions to Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint have been extremely disturbing.

Lauren Duca3636 days ago
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Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's Fake Relationship Is Over—So What Was the Point?

A day after the breakup of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston, we ask why the fake relationship was created to begin with.

Lauren Duca3663 days ago
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The Distress of the True Belieber During the Time of No Instagram

With Justin Bieber's Instagram account gone, his Beliebers are trying to figure out how to make sense of a godless universe.

Lauren Duca3684 days ago
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All “Joking” Aside, Trump's Second Amendment Comment Could Get People Killed

Whether it was recklessness or malevolence, Donald Trump's "joke" about shooting Hillary Clinton is dangerous.

Lauren Duca3691 days ago
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From Havaianas to Hazmat: What To Wear to the Rio Olympics

Rio is bracing itself for the Summer Olympics, and you should be, too. Here are some style tips for surviving the Games in Brazil.

Lauren Duca3696 days ago
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Who Is the Wokest Bae?

Thirty-two men enter, but there can only be one.

Lauren Duca3703 days ago
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Only Michelle Obama Had the Power to Shut Down Bernie Bros

With tensions high at the DNC, the First Lady delivered one of the most iconic speeches in American political history.

Lauren Duca3705 days ago
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Did Taylor Swift Kidnap Tom Hiddleston?

The "real" story behind Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston.

Lauren Duca3725 days ago
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In Defense of Wearing Sunglasses Indoors

Not caring whether wearing sunglasses inside is cool or not might be the ultimate cool thing to do.

Lauren Duca3734 days ago
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Piers Morgan Is a Troll—Don't Feed Him

From dissing Muhammad Ali to slut-shaming Kim Kardashian, this guy just won't go away.

Lauren Duca3755 days ago
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We All Should Get Restraining Orders Against Johnny Depp

If domestic violence isn't reason enough to end Johnny Depp's career, aren't all of his other life choices?

Lauren Duca3763 days ago
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After Defending Rapist, Blake Lively Dabbles in Cultural Appropriation

Blake Lively is having an extremely problematic time at Cannes.

Lauren Duca3774 days ago

Too Tan to Fail: Pauly D's Next Episode

'The Jersey Shore' is over, but the party is just beginning for DJ Pauly D.

Lauren Duca3777 days ago

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