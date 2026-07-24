Women In Rap

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Ice Spice with long, orange hair in a strapless gray dress poses against an orange background with text.
Music

Ice Spice Says Female Rappers ‘Enjoy the Friendly Competition Amongst Each Other’

Ice and Latto recently squashed rumors of their alleged beef with their single, 'Gyatt.'

Alex Ocho317 days ago
Cardi B in a glamorous black dress poses confidently on backdrop.
Music

Cardi B Says Her Success Made Record Labels Sign Female Rappers

Bardi says her 2017 hit single "Bodak Yellow" helped other women in rap gain opportunities.

Alex Ocho555 days ago
Music

Fabolous Criticizes Today's Female Rappers for Having 'Only One Style'

The Brooklyn rapper acknowledged that women "have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear."

Brad Callas1104 days ago
Ja Rule on 'The Breakfast Club'
Music

Ja Rule Details His Rap Mount Rushmore, Praises Lil' Kim's Legacy

Ja Rule revealed who would make his rap Mount Rushmore and took a moment to highlight the long-lasting legacy of Lil’ Kim and her debut album.

Joe Price1538 days ago
cardi b billboard
Music

Cardi B Receives Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' Award From Breonna Taylor's Mom

“Cardi B's impact reaches far beyond music,” Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer said while presenting the "WAP" rapper with the night's top honor.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2052 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards
Music

Megan Thee Stallion on People Critiquing Her Sexual Lyrics: 'It’s Something Deeper'

This is not the first time Meg has had to address double standards.

Xavier Hamilton2301 days ago
Nicki Minaj attends the 2019 Met Gala.
Music

Nicki Minaj Slams People Who Don’t Show Her Respect

Nicki took to IG to let her thoughts be known.

Jose Martinez2466 days ago
T.I. attends "You Be There" Screening
Music

T.I. Argues Lil' Kim Is Over Nicki Minaj on His Top 50 Rappers List

T.I. decided to leave it up to the democratic process leading to a unanimous vote in favor of Lil Kim.

Xavier Hamilton2482 days ago
es
Music

Rapsody Names Her Favorite Female Rappers of the Moment

Rapsody revealed her picks during an interview on the latest 'Everyday Struggle.'

Trace William Cowen2536 days ago
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Trinidadian US rapper Nicki Minaj.
Music

Nicki Minaj Becomes First Woman to Achieve 100 Entries on Billboard Hot 100

Nicki joins the cast of 'Glee,' Drake, Lil Wayne, and Elvis Presley.

Gavin Evans2819 days ago
Lil Kim nicki
Music

Stop Asking Lil Kim About Nicki Minaj

"If we gonna mention one female, we need to mention them all. We need to bring everybody in and we need to show everybody love," Lil Kim told Real 92.3 in a new interview for her single "Nasty One."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2907 days ago
Missy Elliott and Cardi B
Music

Brooklyn Congressman to Honor Female Hip-Hop Artists for Women's History Month

Why have a top 5 when you can have a top 10?

Sajae Elder3069 days ago
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the Meadows Music and Arts Festival.
Music

Nicki Minaj Ghosted on Social Media and Her Fans Are Stressed

The rapper hasn't posted to her social media accounts since December.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3091 days ago

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