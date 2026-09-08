Aisha Hassan
Joined November 2022 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best New Australian Music From April 2023
We're back again with the best tracks from April 2023, featuring tracks from ThatKidMaz, Jaal, Jalmar, Agung Mango, Kaiya, Voldy , Big Skeez and more.
Aisha Hassan1235 days ago
The Best Shows on Binge (May 2023)
The best TV shows on Australian streaming services: The Last Of Us , Swarm, Power Book II: Ghost, Outer Banks, Succession, Class of '07, The Glory.
Aisha Hassan1262 days ago
The Best New Australian Music From February 2023
After a mini hiatus, we're back with the best Australian hip hop and r&b music from February 2023. We saw the return of One Four, a KYHA debut and much more.
Aisha Hassan1294 days ago