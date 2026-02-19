Pop Culture

Simone Biles Comforts Ilia Malinin After Olympic Struggle: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

Simone Biles stepped in during Ilia Malinin’s Milan interview to offer support and perspective after his tough Olympic free skate.

Gymnast Simone Biles of the United States during an interview at the Figure Skating, Men's Singles Skating-Free Skating competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 13th, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images

Simone Biles has been a steady source of support for Ilia Malinin in the days following his difficult Olympic debut, even crashing an interview about what comes next for the young figure skater.

The 28-year-old, one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, has been in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics and was present for the men’s free skate on Friday, February 13, when Malinin struggled to land several of his planned quads.

During an interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Biles popped into the conversation with Malinin, publicly offering her support.

“I feel like I've been on both spectrums, heartbreak and success, at an Olympic Games. I know how hard it is,” she explained, after hugging both Malinin and the host. Biles explained that having perspective on just how young Malinin is at 21, she “knows the pressures that it brings” to compete on an intensely watched international stage.

Biles, who stepped back from competition during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to her own mental health, urged Malinin to reframe his performance in the free skate. “Think of it [not as] reaching the success that you wanted to have at the Olympics, but a redirection,” Biles offered. “I think everything happens for a reason.”

Shortly after the clip dropped on YouTube, it didn’t take long for reactions to pour into the comments section.

“We love Simone standing up for Ilia and saying he needs to take this all in before looking to the future 👏👏,” one person wrote.

“I love that Simone was there for him to give him some advice bcz she had gone through the same thing. ❤❤❤,” another added.

“Humble and gracious in the face of hardship—now that’s a gold-medal human 🏅,” chimed in a third.

“It’s so nice to see athletes supporting each other through all the ups and downs,” someone else added.

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