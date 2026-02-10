Norwegian Biathlete Bronze Medalist Admits He Cheated on Girlfriend Post-Race Interview

As reported by the BBC via Norway’s state broadcaster NRK , the 28-year-old won his second overall Olympic medal in the 20km individual biathlon on Tuesday (Feb. 10) and admitted in his post-race interview that it’s been “the worst week of my life.” He explained that he told his girlfriend of six months that he cheated on her three months ago, and she left him after she learned he had been unfaithful.

Unprompted, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid used his post-race interview after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics to admit that he cheated on his girlfriend, she left him, and he wants to try and win her back.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” he said, originally in Norwegian. “I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. … Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

The bizarre moment was followed by another interview with a Norwegian newspaper, in which he pleaded with her to forgive him. “My only way to solve it is to tell everything and put everything on the table, and hope that she can still love me,” said the bronze medalist. “I've done that for her, and now for the whole world. I have nothing to lose. I want to be a good role model, but I have to admit when I make mistakes.”

He admitted that he was unsure if he made “the right choice or not” in speaking about his infidelity publicly, but he’s clinging onto the chance that she’ll see his interview. “I don't want to think I didn't try everything to get her back,” he continued. “I don't want to steal the show. I hope this is just like a day-or-two thing. Then you are an Olympic gold medallist forever.”

Laegreid also said that he felt bad about upstaging his teammate, Johan-Olav Botn, who secured the gold medal. “Now I hope I didn’t ruin Johan’s day,” he said. “Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. I’m not really here, mentally.”