Sports

Olympic Skater Sustains Gruesome Injury From a Blade to the Face During Competition

She'll need stitches for the wound.

Kamila Sellier
(Photo by IOC via Getty Images)

Olympic skater Kamila Sellier suffered a gruesome injury in the middle of competing at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The injury was captured on camera as the Polish skater was competing in the women’s 1500-meter race. She fell to the ice, and the blade of Team USA’s Kristen Santos-Griswold accidentally struck her in the face.

The blade hit her near her eye, leaving a gash that later turned bloody. Since she was wearing safety goggles, her eye should be fine. She ultimately received medical attention directly after and was transported away.

TMZ reports that Sellier will just need stitches to treat her wound, but she will go through more tests at the hospital to make sure.

Seller’s terrifying accident came on the same day that skier Nick Goepper hit the lip of the halfpipe while competing. While attempting a difficult trick, Goepper smacked the halfpipe hard and came crashing into the middle of the halfpipe course.

Though medical officials quickly swarmed the scene to ensure he was fine, Goepper managed to get up and walk away without appearing to be unhurt. Later on, he gave fans two thumbs up, saying that he has “no regrets.”

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