Snoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar ‘King of the West’ Following ‘Pop-Out’ Show: ‘That Was Beautiful’

Snoop Dogg has crowned Kendrick Lamar the "king" of the West Coast following his instantly iconic Pop Out show in Los Angeles.

"Top of the morning, big Snoop Dogg coming at you live from Canada," he opened the clip, as seen below. "Sending a big shout out to K Dot and all the homies from the west that stood together, unified, organized, in peace [and] love. That was beautiful, that was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my peoples come together. And K Dot... You are the king of the west, that's the kind of shit kings do. We unite, we bring our peoples together."