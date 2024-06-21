Snoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar ‘King of the West’ Following ‘Pop-Out’ Show: ‘That Was Beautiful’

Snoop Dogg has crowned Kendrick Lamar the "king" of the West Coast following his instantly iconic Pop Out show in Los Angeles.
"Top of the morning, big Snoop Dogg coming at you live from Canada," he opened the clip, as seen below. "Sending a big shout out to K Dot and all the homies from the west that stood together, unified, organized, in peace [and] love. That was beautiful, that was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my peoples come together. And K Dot... You are the king of the west, that's the kind of shit kings do. We unite, we bring our peoples together."
K Dot's impressive performance, which serves as a victory lap following his bitter feud with Drake, was a celebration of all things West Coast. While many people have focused on him closing out the show by performing "Not Like Us," his chart-topping diss track, six times in a row, it's also notable how he brought the city together after inviting some star-studded guests to join him.
He had guest performances from Steve Lacy, Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla Sign, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Dr. Dre, and Ab-Soul. But he also had plenty of Los Angeles natives join him in the closing moments of the show, reiterating that it's more about unity than it is about his beef with Drake. People spotted onstage as it reached its climax included YG, Mustard, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Tommy the Clown, and several members of various Los Angeles gangs.
Ahead of the concert, Complex asked West Coast artists in attendance what Kendrick Lamar means to the region. "Everything, bro," said BLXST. Mustard echoed his sentiments and added, "Look where we're at, look what we're doing... It's pretty crazy if you ask me."
The praise from Snoop Dogg has gotta hurt Drake, too, considering the Canadian rapper used artificial intelligence technology to rap from his perspective on the since-deleted diss record, "Taylor Made Freestyle."
For what it's worth, Snoop hasn't picked a side in the beef and still considers both of the rappers his friends. "Those are my nephews. I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business," he said last month.