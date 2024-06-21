E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Letting Him Narrate 'Pop Out' Show: 'One of the Biggest Nights in Hip-Hop History'

E-40 feels honored that Kendrick Lamar enlisted the Bay Area legend to narrate the Compton rapper's Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Inglewood this week.

On Thursday, E-40 took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Lamar's decision to have him narrate "one of the biggest nights in hip-hop history."

“From the beginning I knew @kendricklamar was gonna be special,” he wrote. “He’s always shown me the utmost love and respect, and I had to do the same when I got the call to help narrate one of the biggest nights in Hip-Hop history ‘The Pop Out.’

E-40 continued by shedding light on how he found out Kendrick wanted him to participate in the show at the Kia Forum, saying he "knew" the concert was going to be a "monumental night for The West Coast."

"I feel honored to be considered for moments like this, as sometimes The West Coast is overlooked," he shared. "But not tonight. I’m glad I was able to play my part and Sprinkle a little Game on this historical moment.”