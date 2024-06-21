E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Letting Him Narrate 'Pop Out' Show: 'One of the Biggest Nights in Hip-Hop History'

E-40 feels honored that Kendrick Lamar enlisted the Bay Area legend to narrate the Compton rapper's Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Inglewood this week.
On Thursday, E-40 took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Lamar's decision to have him narrate "one of the biggest nights in hip-hop history."
“From the beginning I knew @kendricklamar was gonna be special,” he wrote. “He’s always shown me the utmost love and respect, and I had to do the same when I got the call to help narrate one of the biggest nights in Hip-Hop history ‘The Pop Out.’
E-40 continued by shedding light on how he found out Kendrick wanted him to participate in the show at the Kia Forum, saying he "knew" the concert was going to be a "monumental night for The West Coast."
"I feel honored to be considered for moments like this, as sometimes The West Coast is overlooked," he shared. "But not tonight. I’m glad I was able to play my part and Sprinkle a little Game on this historical moment.”
Back in 2019, E-40 spoke with Complex about first crossing paths with Kendrick on Tech N9ne's Independent Grind Tour in 2010.
“[He was] watching them performances, looking at the stage props,” 40 remembered of Lamar, who served as a hype man on the tour. “Just keeping his ear to the soil. Watching everything, being an observer, being a spectator, a student.”
E-40 added, “I'm happier for him than he is probably happy for himself. Everybody on that tour, we was all just one big family. We respect and got nothing but love for each other.”