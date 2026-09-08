Matthew Allen

Joined May 2025 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Big Boi and André 3000 performing on stage, wearing distinctive outfits.

OutKast's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

OutKast, who are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, tested the limits of what hip-hop could sound like. Here’s every one of their albums, ranked.

Matthew Allen 315 days ago
A musician with braided hair sings into a microphone while playing the keyboard, with a drummer in the background.

The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked

D’Angelo’s genius was undeniable. Though he released only three albums, the singer, who died at 51, left behind a remarkable catalogue of music.

Matthew Allen 336 days ago
Tupac Shakur wearing a red cap and sweater, with a gold chain, against a black background.

7 Things You Didn't Know About 2Pac’s ‘Makaveli...The Don Killuminati' Album

'The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory' was the first of 2Pac's seven posthumous albums. Here are some things you might not know about the rap classic.

Matthew Allen 447 days ago
SZA in a red outfit and Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket on stage, singing energetically with a dark audience background.

Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History

Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."

Matthew Allen 483 days ago

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