Matthew Allen
Latest Stories
OutKast's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
OutKast, who are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, tested the limits of what hip-hop could sound like. Here’s every one of their albums, ranked.
The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked
D’Angelo’s genius was undeniable. Though he released only three albums, the singer, who died at 51, left behind a remarkable catalogue of music.
7 Things You Didn't Know About 2Pac’s ‘Makaveli...The Don Killuminati' Album
'The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory' was the first of 2Pac's seven posthumous albums. Here are some things you might not know about the rap classic.
Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History
Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."