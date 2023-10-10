Why People Keep Bringing Up Diddy's Name in 2Pac Murder Case

Diddy's name has been brought up a lot lately since Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested last month in connection to 2Pac's 1996 murder, but why is that?

The Bad Boy mogul's name has been tied to 2Pac's death ever since law enforcement began investigating the murder. Diddy's Bad Boy Records was embroiled in a beef with Suge Knight's Death Row Records, 2Pac was signed to the latter during the bitter East Coast/West Coast rivalry in the mid-90s. Pac's friend-turned-rival, The Notorious B.I.G., was signed to Bad Boy. Their stories became forever intertwined when they were shot and killed six months apart in similar drive-by shootings.

Both murders remained unsolved for nearly 30 years, however, 2Pac's case might reach a conclusion after Las Vegas police arrested Keefe D last month. The arrest happened after Keffe D's home was raided, and police confiscated several items, including hard drives, photos, books, and more.

Keffe D, a former Southside Compton Crip, has done various interviews over the years where he shared details about the night Pac was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada. He even wrote in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he claimed he was inside the Cadillac while the gunman fired bullets that fatally struck 2Pac.

He has also mentioned Diddy's alleged involvement in the murder several times. This past July, in a conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Keffe D blamed the 53-year-old for getting him "involved in this bullshit," referencing Pac's murder.

"If I wouldn't have ever met him, I wouldn't have ever been involved in this bullshit," he stated. "Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game."