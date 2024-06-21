Kendrick Lamar’s historic Juneteenth celebration, The Pop Out, had practically everyone who’s anyone in the West Coast in attendance.
There were some noticeable absences, such as 03 Greedo and Vince Staples, both of whom clarified they were invited but couldn’t make it out for one reason or another. So what about The Game?
The Compton 44-year-old's absence was immediately noticed and the internet, being as unserious as they are, turned it into a meme.
In a 17-minute-long video uploaded to Instagram, the “Hate It or Love It” rapper set the record straight on his feelings about the event.
He said the show was “amazing” for the West Coast, giving Lamar, 37, his props for bringing together people from all backgrounds, sets, and neighborhoods onto one stage.
“I ain’t have to be there to think that the shit was motherfucking cool,” Game said.
“That n***a learned that shit on the way up,” he clarified. He compared Lamar’s act of bringing people together to the mentorship Snoop Dogg gave The Game, and subsequently the mentorship he then gave Kendrick. The two previously collaborated on "The City," "On Me," and "See No Evil."
Game also claims Top Dawg offered him partial ownership of TDE, but he declined.
As for the speculation that he wasn't invited because he “sided” with Drake by posting “Energy” on his Instagram Story in the midst of the feud between Drizzy and Kendrick, Game called the Canadian MC his “brother" and Kendrick his "homie."
"As far as my relationship with Drake, n***a? N***a, Drake is my brother, n***a. ... And my loyalty is with motherfuckers that's loyal to me," he said. Game and Drake memorably linked on "100" back in 2015, which was seen by some as another moment where Drizzy took aim at Lamar.
Among those who did show up—and, in some cases, perform—at The Pop Out were Tommy the Clown, YG, The Weeknd, SZA, Roddy Rich, and all of Black Hippy.