“That n***a learned that shit on the way up,” he clarified. He compared Lamar’s act of bringing people together to the mentorship Snoop Dogg gave The Game, and subsequently the mentorship he then gave Kendrick. The two previously collaborated on "The City," "On Me," and "See No Evil."

Game also claims Top Dawg offered him partial ownership of TDE, but he declined.

As for the speculation that he wasn't invited because he “sided” with Drake by posting “Energy” on his Instagram Story in the midst of the feud between Drizzy and Kendrick, Game called the Canadian MC his “brother" and Kendrick his "homie."

"As far as my relationship with Drake, n***a? N***a, Drake is my brother, n***a. ... And my loyalty is with motherfuckers that's loyal to me," he said. Game and Drake memorably linked on "100" back in 2015, which was seen by some as another moment where Drizzy took aim at Lamar.

Among those who did show up—and, in some cases, perform—at The Pop Out were Tommy the Clown, YG, The Weeknd, SZA, Roddy Rich, and all of Black Hippy.