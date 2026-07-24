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Zendaya's Latest Madame Tussauds Figure Takes Inspiration From 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Look
This marks the 'Euphoria' star's 10th Madame Tussauds figure.
Idris Elba Shocked When Wax Figure of Himself Unlocks Face ID
The actor's wax figure was revealed by Madame Tussauds London this week.
Woman Who Allegedly Used Her 5-Year-Old to Wax Nude Clients Charged After Viral Video Sparked Outrage
The woman said on Instagram that her child made "$744" over an eight hour shift.
The World’s First Takeoff Wax Figure Unveiled By Ohio Artist
The figure created by Mr. Officials honors the late Migos rapper who died in 2022.
Lil Wayne Responds to His Wax Figure Going Viral: 'Dat Sh*t Ain't Me'
Fans dragged Lil Wayne's wax figure, which was revealed in 2022, following the debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's own questionable model.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Going to Reach Out About 'Updating' Viral Wax Figure 'Starting With My Skin Color' [UPDATE]
The sculpture of the 51-year-old recently debuted at a wax museum in France.
Megan Thee Stallion Fans Celebrate Debut of Madame Tussauds Wax Figures of Rapper
The Houston rapper and her fans approve of the realistic sculptures.
Reactions to Zendaya's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Have Been Divided
Madame Tussauds London unveiled their new Zendaya wax figure and the public's response to its likeness to the actress has been lukewarm, at best.
Fans Question the Update Rihanna's Wax Figure Received at Madame Tussauds in Berlin
Some fans are confused by the appearance of Rihanna's wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, with many saying it doesn't look like the singer.
Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell's ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her
Rogen hopped on a call with the singer/host for an episode of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' where the two discussed the popular line from 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.'
Kamala Harris to Become First VP With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds New York announced that Harris will become the first VP to earn the wax-figure treatment in honor of her first 100 days in office.
Wax London Unveil Italian Summer-Inspired Collection for SS21
Emerging menswear imprint Wax London have unveiled their SS21 collection; a fresh new range inspired by Italian summers and primed for the warmer days ahead
Texas Museum Puts Donald Trump Wax Statue in Storage Because People Kept Punching It
The Louis Tussaud wax museum in San Antonio, Texas had to remove its replica of Donald Trump from the floor due to patrons repeatedly attacking it.
Madame Tussauds' New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure Has People Baffled (UPDATE)
Madame Tussauds' added the Nicki Minaj wax figure to its Berlin outpost.
Beyoncé Finally Gets a Wax Figure That's Fan-Approved
Previous attempts have been less-than-thrilling.
Aaliyah's Estate Issues Statement Asking Fans to Respect Her Wax Figure
Some fans are doing inappropriate things to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.
Drake's "Hotline Bling" Gets Enshrined at Las Vegas Wax Museum
Since 'So Far Gone,' Drake has openly professed his love of Las Vegas.
Some Fans Are Not Happy With Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure
The new figure will be on display for five weeks at Madame Tussauds London.