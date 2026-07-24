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Latest Stories

Zendaya figure in a stylish outfit posed in front of a Madame Tussauds backdrop.
Pop Culture

Zendaya's Latest Madame Tussauds Figure Takes Inspiration From 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Look

This marks the 'Euphoria' star's 10th Madame Tussauds figure.

Trace William Cowen200 days ago
Idris Elba
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Shocked When Wax Figure of Himself Unlocks Face ID

The actor's wax figure was revealed by Madame Tussauds London this week.

Trey Alston217 days ago
Life

Woman Who Allegedly Used Her 5-Year-Old to Wax Nude Clients Charged After Viral Video Sparked Outrage

The woman said on Instagram that her child made "$744" over an eight hour shift.

Mark Elibert887 days ago
Music

The World’s First Takeoff Wax Figure Unveiled By Ohio Artist

The figure created by Mr. Officials honors the late Migos rapper who died in 2022.

Alex Ocho906 days ago
Music

Lil Wayne Responds to His Wax Figure Going Viral: 'Dat Sh*t Ain't Me'

Fans dragged Lil Wayne's wax figure, which was revealed in 2022, following the debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's own questionable model.

tara mahadevan1006 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Going to Reach Out About 'Updating' Viral Wax Figure 'Starting With My Skin Color' [UPDATE]

The sculpture of the 51-year-old recently debuted at a wax museum in France.

Mark Elibert1009 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Celebrate Debut of Madame Tussauds Wax Figures of Rapper

The Houston rapper and her fans approve of the realistic sculptures.

Brad Callas1162 days ago
Zendaya attends event, which inspires her Madame Tussauds wax figure.
Pop Culture

Reactions to Zendaya's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Have Been Divided

Madame Tussauds London unveiled their new Zendaya wax figure and the public's response to its likeness to the actress has been lukewarm, at best.

Jose Martinez1626 days ago
rihanna
Music

Fans Question the Update Rihanna's Wax Figure Received at Madame Tussauds in Berlin

Some fans are confused by the appearance of Rihanna's wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, with many saying it doesn't look like the singer.

Jordan Rose1683 days ago
kelly and seth
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell's ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Rogen hopped on a call with the singer/host for an episode of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' where the two discussed the popular line from 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.'

Brenton Blanchet1900 days ago
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kamala
Pop Culture

Kamala Harris to Become First VP With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds New York announced that Harris will become the first VP to earn the wax-figure treatment in honor of her first 100 days in office.

Brenton Blanchet1914 days ago
wax-london-collage
Style

Wax London Unveil Italian Summer-Inspired Collection for SS21

Emerging menswear imprint Wax London have unveiled their SS21 collection; a fresh new range inspired by Italian summers and primed for the warmer days ahead

Jacob Davey1949 days ago
trump wax statue
Life

Texas Museum Puts Donald Trump Wax Statue in Storage Because People Kept Punching It

The Louis Tussaud wax museum in San Antonio, Texas had to remove its replica of Donald Trump from the floor due to patrons repeatedly attacking it.

tara mahadevan1955 days ago
nicki wax
Music

Madame Tussauds' New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure Has People Baffled (UPDATE)

Madame Tussauds' added the Nicki Minaj wax figure to its Berlin outpost.

tara mahadevan2391 days ago
b
Music

Beyoncé Finally Gets a Wax Figure That's Fan-Approved

Previous attempts have been less-than-thrilling.

Trace William Cowen2501 days ago
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circa 1995: Aaliyah
Music

Aaliyah's Estate Issues Statement Asking Fans to Respect Her Wax Figure

Some fans are doing inappropriate things to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

Xavier Hamilton2525 days ago
Drake Wax Figure
Music

Drake's "Hotline Bling" Gets Enshrined at Las Vegas Wax Museum

Since 'So Far Gone,' Drake has openly professed his love of Las Vegas.

Xavier Hamilton2594 days ago
ariana grande madame tussauds
Music

Some Fans Are Not Happy With Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure

The new figure will be on display for five weeks at Madame Tussauds London.

Kyle Shokeye2619 days ago

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