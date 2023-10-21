New Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wax Figure Draws Comparisons to Mr. Clean, Vin Diesel, and More

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a brand new wax figure installed at the Musée Grévin in Paris, France, and fans absolutely hate it.

The sculpture of the 51-year-old recently debuted at the French wax museum and people couldn't help but notice how much lighter it looked compared to the movie star. The figure also drew comparisons to Mr. Clean, Pitbull, and Johnson's The Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

It didn't take long for reactions on social media to start flowing as people dragged the figure with all sorts of jokes.

"When you order The Rock off http://Wish.com," one person tweeted. Another said, "… mannn… if they don't get this Dwayne Diesel Sosa wax figure tf outta here."

Someone else tweeted, "how do you whitewash a wax figure????"