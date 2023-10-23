Lil Wayne Responds to His Wax Figure Going Viral: 'Dat Sh*t Ain't Me'

Fans are having a field day over Lil Wayne’s wax figure.
The depiction of Weezy is on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and debuted in the summer of 2022.
It seems that the debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new wax figure—which was blasted by fans—has people reminiscing about just how bad Wayne's figure is. Now, the rapper's wax model has gone viral—and he's responded.
"Sorry wax museum but dat shit ain't me! You tried tho and I appreciate the effort," he tweeted.
The figure is also being dragged by fans on X.
"They need to fire whoever is making these wax figures," one user wrote. Another said, "Wax figure Off a perc 30," while one person compared the figure to YNW Melly.
One fan felt that Wayne's rendition was better than The Rock’s, which premiered over the weekend at Musée Grévin in Paris, France. The biggest concern was the difference in complexion, which the Red One actor addressed himself.
“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France, so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements—starting with my skin color,” Johnson said. “And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”