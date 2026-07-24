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An introduction to the Meta Quest II, some of the experiences one can expect, a few games worth playing, and a broader look at the Metaverse in VR.Paul Weber
Jam3's creative director thinks that virtual events like this could easily live on post-COVID.Rick Mele
On July 25, Nelly will perform 'Country Grammar' in its entirety for the first time ever, on MelodyVR. He sits with Complex to talk the influence of the album.Jessica Mckinney
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, live concerts are canceled for the foreseeable future. In this time, virtual reality concerts could help fill a void.Jessica Mckinney