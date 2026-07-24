Virtual Reality

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Tyler Perry is Building a Virtual Production Studio
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Is Turning an Atlanta Soundstage Into a Virtual Production Hub

Inside the Synapse deal turning one Tyler Perry Studios soundstage into an LED-powered virtual production hub while keeping Atlanta crews front and center.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Rapper Papoose makes a peace sign while wearing an RJIC The Jeweler shirt. Joe Budden speaks into a microphone on stage in a plaid shirt and tan hat
Music

Lupe Fiasco Baffles Joe Budden With His VR Masturbation Hack

Joe needed to know more about "some of the most intelligent porn sh*t" he'd ever heard.

Brad Callas732 days ago
Interior of an IKEA store with escalators, seating area, and various signage, including a greeting "Hej! It's great to see you!" and product displays
Life

IKEA to Employ Actual Paid Workers for New Store on Roblox

The immersive experience, of course, will also boast the inclusion of virtual meatballs.

Trace William Cowen781 days ago
Music

T-Pain Co-Signs Apple Vision Pro: 'I’m Not a Part of This Weak Ass Reality Anymore'

The 'Rappa Ternt Sanga' is one of many who are obsessed with Apple's futuristic new product.

Jaelani Turner-Williams898 days ago
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Pop Culture

People Are Taking Apple Vison Pro to the Streets, and the Internet Reacts

The Apple Vision Pro was released on Friday with a hefty price tag of $3,499.

Mark Elibert903 days ago
zuckerberg pictured at a VR event
Life

Meta’s Virtual and Augmented Reality Division Has Lost $21 Billion Since Start of 2022

In fact, Meta says it's expecting these operating losses to continue as it gets more involved with such tech.

Trace William Cowen1093 days ago
Scene of shooting in Milwaukee is shown
Life

10-Year-Old Charged as Adult After Allegedly Killing Mother Over VR Headset

The tragic case was first described in a police report as having been an accidental shooting. However, the child is now being charged as an adult.

Trace William Cowen1332 days ago
Capitol records is cutting ties with FN Meka project after backlash
Music

Capitol Records Cuts Ties With 'Offensive' A.I. Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash, Apologizes to Black Community

Fresh off signing FN Meka to a record deal, Capitol Music Group has "severed ties" with the virtual rapper following widespread criticism over the A.I. project.

Brad Callas1432 days ago
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A logo for a new Gucci project on Roblox is shown
Style

Gucci Launches New Gucci Town Space on Roblox

The unique gathering space marks an expansion of Gucci's previous work on the Roblox platform, namely last summer's Gucci Garden experience.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
A poster for a new Megan Thee Stallion VR project is shown
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and AmazeVR Announce Details of Virtual Reality ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ Concert Tour

The 10-city tour is being billed as the first of its kind, with Megan saying she's glad to be able to "make history" alongside the AmazeVR team.

Trace William Cowen1608 days ago
An Apple logo is pictured in a city environment
Life

Apple Rumored to Implement Major iPhone Redesign and Possibly Unveil VR Headset This Year

Apple, fresh off making headlines for hitting a $3 trillion stock market value, is set to give fans a variety of new obsessions over the coming year.

Trace William Cowen1663 days ago
facebook
Life

Facebook Announces Launch of Virtual Office App ‘Horizon Workrooms’

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading so many to work remotely for so long, Facebook announced on Thursday that it's launching a virtual office app.

Joe Price1801 days ago
mark-peloton
Life

Mark Zuckerberg Believes Art and Media Can be Replaced by Virtual and Augmented Reality

At a French tech conference, Mark Zuckerberg spoke at length about how real-life art, media, TV, and fitness can be replaced by virtual and augmented reality.

tara mahadevan1864 days ago
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Porter Robinson at festival
Music

Watch Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Festival Set

Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky Festival this Saturday, April 24 at 3 pm ET. The livestream festival will take place within a VR-optimized, digital auditorium.

Brad Callas1918 days ago
ComplexLand 2.0
Pop Culture

Announcing ComplexLand 2.0 for Summer '21

ComplexLand 2.0 will take place in June. The first iteration of the experience launched in late 2020, offering exclusive drops, musical performances, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1924 days ago

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