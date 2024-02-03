People Are Taking Apple Vison Pro to the Streets, and the Internet Reacts

The new Apple Vision Pro is in stores, and people are already taking the device out on the streets.
On Friday, Apple launched its new mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, which comes with over 600 apps and games "designed to take full advantage of the unique and powerful capabilities of Apple Pro Vision." According to Apple, the Vision Pro is equipped with an "infinite canvas" and introduces a "powerful three-dimensional user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice."
Tech fans wasted no time taking the product out into the wild, and folks on social media are having a ball with all the footage that's coming in from people capturing the antics. Various footage showed people around the country using the Vision Pro while crossing the street, riding public transportation, working out, eating out at a restaurant, and more.
Apple officially announced its new device last month, and CEO Tim Cook dubbed the product as "the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created." The Vision Pro costs $3,499 and immerses users into Apple's visionOS, which includes access to spatial Facetime video, photos, and a number of apps.
Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations released a statement on Thursday that said: "With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what's possible."
Check out the reactions to the Apple Vision Pro in public below.