People Are Taking Apple Vison Pro to the Streets, and the Internet Reacts

The new Apple Vision Pro is in stores, and people are already taking the device out on the streets.

On Friday, Apple launched its new mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, which comes with over 600 apps and games "designed to take full advantage of the unique and powerful capabilities of Apple Pro Vision." According to Apple, the Vision Pro is equipped with an "infinite canvas" and introduces a "powerful three-dimensional user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice."

Tech fans wasted no time taking the product out into the wild, and folks on social media are having a ball with all the footage that's coming in from people capturing the antics. Various footage showed people around the country using the Vision Pro while crossing the street, riding public transportation, working out, eating out at a restaurant, and more.