IKEA to Employ Actual Paid Workers for New Store on Roblox

IKEA will soon become the first brand to have paid workers on Roblox.

Later this month, the ubiquitous Swedish provider of ready-to-self-assemble furniture and more will be launching what’s billed as The Co-Worker Game, which will indeed boast a limited amount of paid roles at the virtual store. Applications are open now, with the window for this undeniably unique opportunity closing on June 16. The larger virtual experience, meanwhile, will open its doors on June 24.

"At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression," Darren Taylor, IKEA UK and Ireland's Country People and Culture Manager, said in a press release. "Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that's what IKEA on Roblox is all about."