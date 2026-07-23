Tyler Perry Is Turning an Atlanta Soundstage Into a Virtual Production Hub

After pausing an $800 million studio expansion over concerns about fast-moving AI video tools like OpenAI’s Sora, Perry is refocusing on projects he believes balance innovation and long-term employment, including the virtual stage and a planned entertainment district that further cements Atlanta as a production hub.

Perry frames the move as a way to embrace virtual production and emerging tech without sacrificing traditional crew jobs, stressing that the collaboration is meant to keep people working even as filmmaking evolves.

Tyler Perry is partnering with Synapse Virtual Production to convert an existing Tyler Perry Studios stage into a virtual production soundstage in Atlanta, using LED volume walls, advanced camera tracking, and real-time 3D tools like Unreal Engine by 2026 while keeping it open to outside productions.

Tyler Perry has never been one to stand still. Whether it's reopening production during the pandemic, stepping up with millions in charitable giving during the recent government shutdown, or expanding one of the country's largest independent studio lots, the filmmaker has consistently adapted to whatever comes next. Now, he's preparing Tyler Perry Studios for Hollywood's next evolution with a new virtual production soundstage—but says the people behind the camera will remain his top priority. According to AfroTech, Tyler Perry Studios has signed a multi-year agreement with Synapse Virtual Production to develop and operate a virtual production-enabled soundstage on its 365-acre Atlanta campus.

An existing stage will be transformed with LED volume technology, advanced camera tracking, and real-time 3D environments powered by engines such as Unreal Engine, enabling filmmakers to create expansive digital worlds indoors while reducing the need for location shoots and large physical sets. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2026 and will also be available to outside productions. The move continues Perry's long-running effort to make Atlanta an even bigger destination for film and television. Tyler Perry Studios was among the first major production facilities to resume filming during the COVID-19 pandemic after implementing strict safety protocols, helping restart an industry that had largely ground to a halt. More recently, Perry has remained in the headlines for trying to support federal workers during the government shutdown, including an attempt to provide financial assistance to unpaid TSA agents and an earlier $1.4 million donation to organizations assisting families affected by SNAP benefit reductions. But even as virtual production and AI become larger parts of filmmaking, Perry insists the technology shouldn't come at the expense of the crews who keep productions running.

"I'm paying close attention to what these tools can do, and I'm also thinking about the people who make this industry work," Perry said. "This collaboration is about moving forward in a way that keeps crews working and traditional production jobs intact while also allowing creatives new ways to build worlds and tell stories for the big and small screens." That measured approach isn't new. In 2024, Perry put an $800 million expansion of Tyler Perry Studios—including plans for 12 additional soundstages—on hold after expressing concerns about how rapidly AI-generated video technology was advancing following demonstrations of OpenAI's Sora model. While that expansion remains paused, Perry has shifted his focus to projects he believes balance technological innovation with long-term job creation, including the virtual stage and a planned entertainment district in southwest Atlanta. Synapse CEO Justin Diener called the partnership "a defining moment" for both companies, saying the new facility will allow creators to "tell bigger stories, create more immersive experiences, and push the boundaries of what's possible on screen." Producer Beau Flynn, a member of Synapse's advisory board, said Perry is uniquely positioned to lead that transition.

"Tyler Perry has always been a visionary builder and a fierce defender of the people who make production possible," Flynn said. "This collaboration with Synapse makes Atlanta an even stronger home for filmmakers and producers, with virtual production tools that expand what teams can do while keeping the process human and crew-led."