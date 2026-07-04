Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women

Vic Mensa has defended Megan Thee Stallion's honor with a new post that delves into the mistreatment and domestic violence towards Black women.
In July 2020, Megan was shot in the foot by now-incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez. Throughout the investigation, and even after Lanez was found guilty of three felonies connected to the shooting, Meg has repeatedly found herself the target of online harassment and cyberbullying.
In a new Instagram reel shared on Thursday (July 2), Vic addressed Megan being a victim of misogynoir and called her "a good barometer for what you think about Black women." "Someone recently told me she can't keep trying to ruin people's lives. By getting shot?" he said.
"How you ruin somebody's life by them shooting you? 'How could you do this to me? You ran your body directly into my bullets!'" he continued, adding that "male artists are celebrated for shooting people" while "female artists are denigrated for getting shot."
"Let a rapper kill somebody, their [music] sales through the goddamn roof. People are like, 'Man, that's a real n***a," Vic said, adding that it's the same for male rappers who get shot.
"Male artists are celebrated for having as much sex as humanly possible. For a woman, relationships you've had are used as justification for you to die," he continued.
Mensa ended by celebrating Yung Miami single "Spend Dat" as an "American song" and called out the 2004 cancellation of pop icon Janet Jackson after her wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl that year.
Vic Mensa's defense of Megan and other Black women continued on Substack, where he wrote that, despite evidence of her being shot in 2020, "people are still looking for a 1080P angle where she deserved it or made it up."
Megan Thee Stallion recently secured a legal win against vlogger Milagro Gramz, who purportedly banded with Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to spread misinformation and deepfake pornography of the rapper.