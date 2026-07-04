Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women

Vic Mensa has defended Megan Thee Stallion's honor with a new post that delves into the mistreatment and domestic violence towards Black women.

In July 2020, Megan was shot in the foot by now-incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez. Throughout the investigation, and even after Lanez was found guilty of three felonies connected to the shooting, Meg has repeatedly found herself the target of online harassment and cyberbullying.

In a new Instagram reel shared on Thursday (July 2), Vic addressed Megan being a victim of misogynoir and called her "a good barometer for what you think about Black women." "Someone recently told me she can't keep trying to ruin people's lives. By getting shot?" he said.

"How you ruin somebody's life by them shooting you? 'How could you do this to me? You ran your body directly into my bullets!'" he continued, adding that "male artists are celebrated for shooting people" while "female artists are denigrated for getting shot."

"Let a rapper kill somebody, their [music] sales through the goddamn roof. People are like, 'Man, that's a real n***a," Vic said, adding that it's the same for male rappers who get shot.