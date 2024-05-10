Chief Keef has returned.

The “Love Sosa” rapper unleashed his new album Almighty So 2 on Friday, which boasts features from G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red, and Quavo, among others.

Keef also included Michael Blackson on “Jesus Skit,” which sees the comedian call out several artists with a lighter complexion than his or Sosa’s. Blackson named Drake, Chris Brown, Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper, T.I., and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Black n***as, we 'bout to get paid for being Black

But unfortunately, the lighter you are, the less money you get

The following n***as:

Drake

Chris Brown

Vic Mensa

Chance the Rappеr

T.I.

NBA Youngboy

All them light-skinned n***as will get еight dollars each for reparations

Blackson also rattled off a list of artists with darker complexions, whom he says will receive “55 acres and 200 million dollars each.” The list included Keef, Kodak Black, Tyrese, Flava Flav, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross. “All y’all light-skinned n***as, you gonna be broke, motherfuckers,” Blackson added.

Keef and Blackson have worked together before. Blackson hosted the Chicago native's 2013 mixtape Bang, Pt. 2.

Listen to the entire skit up top.