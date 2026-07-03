Malice

Malice is a rapper from Virginia Beach and a founding member of the hip-hop duo Clipse, alongside Pusha T. He was born Gene Elliott Thornton Jr. on August 18, 1972, in The Bronx, New York City. Since the late 1990s, Clipse helped define Virginia’s rap scene with their gritty street narratives and sharp lyricism, contributing a distinct voice to Southern hip-hop. Malice later shifted his focus toward solo work that explores spirituality, marking a significant evolution in his artistic identity. Malice’s career stands out for its rare shift from vivid depictions of the drug trade to reflective, faith-centered themes, a transition few Southern rappers have made so distinctly. His solo projects emphasize spiritual growth and redemption, creating a narrative arc that contrasts with Clipse’s earlier raw street tales. This unique blend of authentic regional storytelling and personal transformation has earned Malice a dedicated following within both the Virginia rap community and listeners drawn to faith-driven hip-hop.

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Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago
Black hoodie with ice cream sundae graphic and black long-sleeve shirt with "CLIPSE" and red text on sleeves.
Music

Icecream x Clipse "Hell Hath No Fury" Collection: How to Buy

The collaborative capsule celebrates the 20th anniversary of Clipse's 2006 album.

Complex Staff162 days ago
Clipse in matching pink suits and sunglasses pose on a red carpet at an event with a geometric black and gold backdrop, Pharrell too
Music

Clipse Joined by Pharrell for Performance of “So Far Ahead” at 2026 Grammys

Pusha T and Malice bring 'Let God Sort Em Out' to the Grammys stage.

Trace William Cowen166 days ago
Clipse Til the Casket Drops album pictured in vinyl format
Music

Clipse's 'Til the Casket Drops,' 'Hell Hath No Fury,' and 'Lord Willin' Albums: How to Buy on Vinyl

Add some more Clipse to your collection ahead of next month's Grammys ceremony.

Trace William Cowen187 days ago
Pusha T and Malice pose at a Grammy Museum event, one in a dark jacket and the other in a denim jacket, both wearing necklaces.
Music

Clipse Shares the Moment They Knew They Had to Make 'Let God Sort Em Out'

Pusha T and Malice shared the turning point that brought them back together.

Alex Ocho195 days ago
Malice of Clipse performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Clipse's Malice On AI in Music: "Just What The World Needs, More Fakeness!”

During a Reddit AMA, Pusha T and Malice had differing takes on using AI in music.

Joe Price226 days ago
Malice and Pusha T standing outdoors, both holding drinks. One wears a green shirt, the other a black shirt and cap, both with chains.
Music

Clipse Bags Grammy Nod for Album of the Year After Pusha T Says 'We Need to Take Something Home'

Clipse bagged five nominations, including for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
Clipse
Music

Watch Clipse React to Their Complex Magazine Cover At ComplexCon 2025

"You’re just looking at brotherhood personified."

Trey Alston265 days ago
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Four male performers on stage, each with distinct tattoos and jewelry, wearing casual and stylish outfits, performing energetically.
Music

Watch Yeat, Peso Pluma, and Clipse Take Over ComplexCon 2025

The three headliners kicked off ComplexCon 2025 with explosive sets, surprise guests, and more.

Alex Ocho265 days ago
Clipse's Pusha-T and Malice on stage, both holding a microphone and gesturing.
Music

Clipse Joins Lineup for ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas: What to Know

Pusha T and Malice are set to take the stage in Vegas for ComplexCon 2025.

Trace William Cowen275 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Malice of Clipse performs onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Malice of Clipse Explains 'Heart Change' Over Stage Name

The rapper said he wanted to stick to the "initial branding" of Clipse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams280 days ago
Pharrell Williams in a suit with sunglasses on the left; a Grammy award in a toilet on the right.
Music

Pharrell Seemingly Alludes to Kanye West Urinating on Grammy: 'We Ain't Doing None of That'

"You got people who get them and pee on them," Pharrell said of his and Clipse's Grammy ambitions for 'Let God Sort Em Out.'

Trace William Cowen289 days ago
Clipse
Music

Pusha T and Malice Memorialize Their Parents in “The Birds Don’t Sing” Video

The song features production from Pharrell and additional vocals from John Legend.

Jade Gomez290 days ago
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(L-R) Clipse and Pharrell Williams.
Music

Clipse and Pharrell to Play Free 'Rare' Vatican City Concert

Other artists set to play at the concert include John Legend, Karol G, Teddy Swims and Jelly Roll.

Joe Price310 days ago

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