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Serena Williams prepares to serve during her first round match at the 2026 Wimbledon.
Bets

Serena Williams Injury Update: Latest on the GOAT’s Status for 2026 US Open

Serena Williams’ tennis comeback was cut short at Wimbledon. We broke down the latest on her chances of competing in the 2026 US Open.

Jeff Smith2 days ago
Michael Jordan in a Bulls jersey, Tiger Woods in a red shirt and cap, and Cristiano Ronaldo in a training bib.
Sports

Michael Jordan Is All-Time Highest-Paid Athlete, Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo Follow

Jordan leads a list of top-earning athletes with his total career earnings at $4.5 billion.

Mark Elibert115 days ago
Venus Williams Says She Considered These 3 Things Before Marrying Andrea Preti
Sports

Venus Williams Says She Considered These 3 Things Before Marrying Andrea Preti

'Of course, attraction has to be there,' she said in a recent podcast interview.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
Kevin Hart at the Golden Globes' First Time Nominees Luncheon held at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 17, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Says He Isn’t as Strict With His Kids as His Mother Was With Him

The comedian and father of four considers himself an "assertive" parent.

Jaelani Turner-Williams198 days ago
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Venus Williams Marries Andrea Preti Twice in Italy and Palm Beach
Sports

Venus Williams Ties the Knot With Andrea Preti in Italy and Palm Beach

The couple, who were first linked in 2024, got engaged in July 2025.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Venus Williams Honored With New Barbie Doll Celebrating Wimbledon Win
Sports

Venus Williams Honored With New Barbie Doll Celebrating Wimbledon Win

The doll is part of Barbie's "Inspiring Women" series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo338 days ago
Andrea Preti in a black suit sits beside Venus Williams, who is wearing a pink blazer. They are at an indoor event.
Sports

Venus Williams Confirms Andrea Preti Engagement After Historic Win: 'He Really Encouraged Me'

"He really encouraged me to keep playing," Venus said of her newly confirmed fiancé.

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
Venus Williams in Dove's '#KeepHerConfident' beauty bar campaign.
Style

Venus Williams Partners With Dove for Limited-Edition Beauty Bar and #KeepHerConfident Campaign

The limited-edition beauty bar comes in a canister modeled after a tennis ball canister.

Joe Price698 days ago
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Patrick Mahomes stands on the field, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs knit hat and red hoodie with a black neck warmer. His breath is visible in the cold air
Sports

Harrison Butker on Serena Williams' ESPYs Diss: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker faced backlash earlier this year for a commencement speech in which he basically suggested women are satisfied being homemakers.

Brad Callas741 days ago
Serena Williams left on a red carpet in a strapless dress, and Venus Williams right at a sports event in a sleeveless top, speaking into a microphone
Sports

Serena Williams on Rivalry With Venus Williams: ‘I Didn’t Like to Compete With My Best Friend’

Serena began a soft retirement in 2022 after earning 23 Grand Slam titles.

Alex Ocho771 days ago
Style

Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Gunna, More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show

Pharrell Williams—who succeeded Virgil Abloh as LV's men’s creative director—was seen mingling with some of the stars before the presentation.

Alex Ocho921 days ago
Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Serena and Venus Williams 'Snuck in' to A-List Carbone Party in Miami

Major Food Group and American Express joined forces to throw an exclusive party this weekend in celebration of Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

Brad Callas1539 days ago
Beyonce Knowles Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Music

Beyoncé Reportedly Talking to Oscars About Doing Performance From Tennis Courts in Compton

Beyoncé is reportedly getting ready to perform from tennis courts in Compton to usher in the beginning of the 2022 Academy Awards this Sunday.

Jordan Rose1587 days ago
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jane campion apologizes williams sisters
Pop Culture

Jane Campion Apologizes to Venus and Serena Williams After Backlash Over Critics Choice Awards Comment

During her Critics Choice Awards speech, Campion made note of the fact that the tennis players “don’t play against the guys, like I have to."

Brenton Blanchet1594 days ago
Will Smith attends the photo call for "King Richard" at Wimbledon
Pop Culture

Will Smith on at One Point Having So Much Sex That Having an Orgasm Would Make Him ‘Gag’ and ‘Vomit’

In a new excerpt from his book, Will Smith ​​​​​​​revealed that after being cheated on, he ended up having so much sex that having an orgasm repulsed him.

Brenton Blanchet1705 days ago

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