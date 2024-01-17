Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Gunna, More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show

It was a starry night at Louis Vuitton’s presentation for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection in Paris, France.

The fashion show, presented by Pharrell Williams—who was appointed LV's men’s creative director last year—brought out some Western Americana styles to the runway on Tuesday. While some celebrities filled out the seats, other stars gave their best walk for spectators.

Among the rappers who came out to support Pharrell were Playboi Carti, Gunna, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, Slim Thug, and Bun B.

Other notable guests included LaKeith Stanfield, and Venus Williams.