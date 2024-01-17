Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Gunna, More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show

Pharrell Williams—who succeeded Virgil Abloh as LV's men’s creative director—was seen mingling with some of the stars before the presentation.

Jan 17, 2024
It was a starry night at Louis Vuitton’s presentation for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection in Paris, France.

The fashion show, presented by Pharrell Williams—who was appointed LV's men’s creative director last year—brought out some Western Americana styles to the runway on Tuesday. While some celebrities filled out the seats, other stars gave their best walk for spectators.

Among the rappers who came out to support Pharrell were Playboi Carti, Gunna, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, Slim Thug, and Bun B.

Other notable guests included LaKeith Stanfield, and Venus Williams.

Bun B:

LaKeith Stanfield:

Slim Thug:

Venus Williams:

Bradley Cooper:

Making special guest appearances on the runway were none other than Pusha T and the sons of Deion Sanders, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

During the show, Pharell previewed "Doctor," an unreleased collaboration with Miley Cyrus that is rumored to have been meant for the singer's 2013 Bangerz album. With some refreshed lyrics and re-recorded vocals, it seems like the song's release could be imminent.

Carti scholars were quick to point out that the 28-year-old "EVILJ0RDAN" artist appeared in Virgil Abloh's first LV show back in 2018:

