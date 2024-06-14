Serena Williams is grateful to leave her rivalry with sister Venus Williams in the past.

While speaking at the 2024 Tribeca Festival premiere of her upcoming docuseries, In the Arena: Serena Williams, the 42-year-old tennis star opened up about her relationship with Venus, 43, and how “difficult” it was to play against her.

"I didn't really like it," said Serena on Thursday, per People. "I didn't like to compete with my best friend. It's very difficult."

"But some people like it," she continued. "Some people are like, 'I want my sibling to go down.' And I'm like, 'I want her to win too,' and so it was very difficult. It was very hard."

Serena also said that the ESPN+ docuseries, which premieres on July 10, will delve into their competitive dynamic in its second episode.

As noted by Biography, Venus and Serena Williams revolutionized tennis and broke barriers as Black athletes. Despite their close bond, their on-court rivalry became legendary. Both turned professional at age 14 and quickly dominated women’s tennis, starting with Venus’ 1997 appearance at the U.S. Open final when she was 17 years old.