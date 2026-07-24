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'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Is Making Faux Fur the New Fashion Flex
Inside Pinky Cole’s bold faux fur campaign — and why the 'RHOA' star says cruelty-free fashion is the real luxury flex.
Lizzo Says She Gained 50 Pounds While Vegan, Was 'Consuming a Lot of Fake Meat'
The four-time Grammy winner says eating vegan "wasn't working" for her.
Lizzo Slammed by PETA for Chili's Baby Back Ribs Collab: 'What Happened to You?'
The animal rights group took aim at the Grammy winner after the debut of her new ad.
'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole’s Bankruptcy Filings Now Show Nearly $4M in Debt
New filings detail unpaid rent, supplier lawsuits, and mounting credit card debt as the Slutty Vegan mogul works to stabilize her $100M brand.
‘Slutty Vegan’ Founder Aisha ‘Pinky’ Cole Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The plant-based eatery began as a 2018 food truck and eventually scaled to 14 locations, with several closures in recent years.
Jeff Goldblum Says His 'Wicked' Role Inspired Him to Quit Eating Meat: ‘It Changed Me'
The actor revealed that portraying the Wizard of Oz and exploring the film's animal cruelty storyline led him to stop eating meat and poultry.
Pinky Cole Restructures Slutty Vegan as a Franchise After Successful Buyback
"What you built is bigger than a brand. It's a dynasty, and a dynasty can’t be broken!!!!" said her husband, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks founder Derrick Hayes.
Competitive Eater Devours a Whopping 275 Impossible Nuggets at MLB Game
The challenge only called for 99 nuggets in nine innings… Joey Chestnut ate 275 instead.
PETA Will Sell a Pete Davidson Halloween Costume Inspired by Profanity-Laced Voicemail
“PETA trusts that the ‘King of Staten Island’ will see the joke in having everyone dress like him this Halloween, all for a good cause: fixing homeless-animal overpopulation.” said the organization's president.
PETA Asks Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to Go Vegan in 'Good Burger 2'
With a sequel to Nickelodeon's hit '90s comedy 'Good Burger' in the works, PETA is asking Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to consider going vegan.
Jeff Hamilton's NFL Collab Collection of Vegan Leather Jackets Debuts at PROJECT Las Vegas
The design legend with more than four decades of artistry to his name has linked up with the NFL for a collection of vegan patchwork jackets.
'Succession' Actor James Cromwell Protests Vegan Milk Upcharge at NYC Starbucks by Gluing Hand to Counter
Footage shows 'Succession' actor James Cromwell protesting Starbucks' vegan milk upcharge at a New York City location, where he glued his hand to the counter.
NLE Choppa Drops Video for Explicit New Song "Slut Me Out"
NLE Choppa has released the video for his explicit new song “Slut Me Out,” which also sees him boast about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle.
Cardi B: 'I Gotta Put Out This Album Next Year'
"Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much sh*t, y’all,” Cardi told her followers on Instagram Live.
Homage Year Just Dropped Another Round of Classic Ova Manifestation Bags (UPDATE)
Designer/founder Antoine Manning is offering up a new range of the popular vegan bag available in multiple colorways as well as mini and regular sizes.
Kylie Jenner Rolls Out New Baby Care Line, Which She Says Has Been 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner has offered a look at her impending line of baby care products, which she says has been “tested and approved” by her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.
Stream ‘Diet Yeezus’ Mashup Project Reimagining Kanye West’s Classic 2013 Album
Toasty Digital, the gifted mashup artist behind 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' is back with another 'Ye experience—and also has plans for some 'Donda' reworkings.
NLE Choppa Claims His Plant-Based Diet and Herbs 'Helped Cure' Someone's Cancer
NLE Choppa explained the "easy" process as well as included a personal testimony about how the plants helped his uncle’s battle with diabetes.