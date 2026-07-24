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'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Just Dropped a New PETA Ad
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Is Making Faux Fur the New Fashion Flex

Inside Pinky Cole’s bold faux fur campaign — and why the 'RHOA' star says cruelty-free fashion is the real luxury flex.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lizzo is seen performing on the "Today Show" on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says She Gained 50 Pounds While Vegan, Was 'Consuming a Lot of Fake Meat'

The four-time Grammy winner says eating vegan "wasn't working" for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Lizzo.
Music

Lizzo Slammed by PETA for Chili's Baby Back Ribs Collab: 'What Happened to You?'

The animal rights group took aim at the Grammy winner after the debut of her new ad.

tara mahadevan58 days ago
Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Claims Additional $4M Debt in New Bankruptcy Filing
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole’s Bankruptcy Filings Now Show Nearly $4M in Debt

New filings detail unpaid rent, supplier lawsuits, and mounting credit card debt as the Slutty Vegan mogul works to stabilize her $100M brand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo61 days ago
Pinky Cole with short blonde hair and a black leather jacket smiles in front of a Forbes backdrop.
Life

‘Slutty Vegan’ Founder Aisha ‘Pinky’ Cole Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The plant-based eatery began as a 2018 food truck and eventually scaled to 14 locations, with several closures in recent years.

Alex Ocho145 days ago
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Jeff Goldblum, wearing glasses and a green outfit, smiles at an event with a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Jeff Goldblum Says His 'Wicked' Role Inspired Him to Quit Eating Meat: ‘It Changed Me'

The actor revealed that portraying the Wizard of Oz and exploring the film's animal cruelty storyline led him to stop eating meat and poultry.

Alex Ocho257 days ago
Pinky Cole Restructures Slutty Vegan as a Franchise After Successful Buyback
Life

Pinky Cole Restructures Slutty Vegan as a Franchise After Successful Buyback

"What you built is bigger than a brand. It's a dynasty, and a dynasty can’t be broken!!!!" said her husband, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks founder Derrick Hayes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo292 days ago
Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Devours a Whopping 275 Impossible Nuggets at MLB Game
Sports

Competitive Eater Devours a Whopping 275 Impossible Nuggets at MLB Game

The challenge only called for 99 nuggets in nine innings… Joey Chestnut ate 275 instead.

Maggie Ekberg314 days ago
Pop Culture

PETA Will Sell a Pete Davidson Halloween Costume Inspired by Profanity-Laced Voicemail

“PETA trusts that the ‘King of Staten Island’ will see the joke in having everyone dress like him this Halloween, all for a good cause: fixing homeless-animal overpopulation.” said the organization's president.

Alex Ocho1053 days ago
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in 1997
Pop Culture

PETA Asks Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to Go Vegan in 'Good Burger 2'

With a sequel to Nickelodeon's hit '90s comedy 'Good Burger' in the works, PETA is asking Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to consider going vegan.

Brad Callas1220 days ago
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Jeff Hamilton is pictured smiling for photographers
Style

Jeff Hamilton's NFL Collab Collection of Vegan Leather Jackets Debuts at PROJECT Las Vegas

The design legend with more than four decades of artistry to his name has linked up with the NFL for a collection of vegan patchwork jackets.

Trace William Cowen1447 days ago
James Cromwell protesting in NYC Starbucks
Pop Culture

'Succession' Actor James Cromwell Protests Vegan Milk Upcharge at NYC Starbucks by Gluing Hand to Counter

Footage shows 'Succession' actor James Cromwell protesting Starbucks' vegan milk upcharge at a New York City location, where he glued his hand to the counter.

tara mahadevan1537 days ago
Nle Choppa in the video for his new song "Slut Me Out"
Music

NLE Choppa Drops Video for Explicit New Song "Slut Me Out"

NLE Choppa has released the video for his explicit new song “Slut Me Out,” which also sees him boast about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle.

Joe Price1555 days ago
Cardi B at the American Music Awards
Music

Cardi B: 'I Gotta Put Out This Album Next Year'

"Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much sh*t, y’all,” Cardi told her followers on Instagram Live.

tara mahadevan1684 days ago
Homage Year hand bag new colors.
Style

Homage Year Just Dropped Another Round of Classic Ova Manifestation Bags (UPDATE)

Designer/founder Antoine Manning is offering up a new range of the popular vegan bag available in multiple colorways as well as mini and regular sizes.

Joshua Espinoza1695 days ago
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Kylie Jenner
Style

Kylie Jenner Rolls Out New Baby Care Line, Which She Says Has Been 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has offered a look at her impending line of baby care products, which she says has been “tested and approved” by her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Joe Price1767 days ago
yeez
Music

Stream ‘Diet Yeezus’ Mashup Project Reimagining Kanye West’s Classic 2013 Album

Toasty Digital, the gifted mashup artist behind 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' is back with another 'Ye experience—and also has plans for some 'Donda' reworkings.

Trace William Cowen1808 days ago
Rapper YFN Lucci and NLE Choppa attend The Big Game Weekend party
Music

NLE Choppa Claims His Plant-Based Diet and Herbs 'Helped Cure' Someone's Cancer

NLE Choppa explained the "easy" process as well as included a personal testimony about how the plants helped his uncle’s battle with diabetes.

Xavier Hamilton1871 days ago

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