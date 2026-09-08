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Tobi Oke

Joined August 2014 | 597 posts
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Latest Stories

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Meet The British Rap Producers Ready For The World Stage

British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...

Tobi Oke1795 days ago
20 british emcees to watch in 2020

20 British Emcees To Watch In 2020

It’s set to be another strong year for UK lyricism.

Tobi Oke2430 days ago
tems

10 Nigerian Artists To Watch (2020 Edition)

Get to know.

Tobi Oke2440 days ago
complex uk best songs of 2019

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2019

Did your favourite make the cut?

Tobi Oke2473 days ago
best

2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.

Tobi Oke2478 days ago
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nines

Nines Is Back With New Single "Pride"

Back like he never left!

Tobi Oke2484 days ago
Avelino (credit: Ashley Verse)

Avelino Returns With "Higher Power"

A lyrical exercise in sharp wordplay and flows.

Tobi Oke2485 days ago
ghetts

Ghetts And Rude Kid Raise A Glass To The Fallen Ones On "Legends Don't Die"

Keeping the memories of those we've lost, very much alive.

Tobi Oke2487 days ago
blade brown not3s

Blade Brown And Not3s' "Cash Train" Is The Collab Track You Never Knew You Needed

Taken from GRM's upcoming 10th anniversary compilation 'GRM 10'.

Tobi Oke2488 days ago
grime in the 2010s

The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs

As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...

Tobi Oke2489 days ago
kano

It's Family Only For Kano In The Video For "Can't Hold We Down" With Popcaan

Featuring cameos from Ghetts, Giggs, and more.

Tobi Oke2493 days ago
jgrrey

Dive Into JGrrey's Stunning 'Ugh' EP

A sweet collection of tracks that detail a talent destined to grow into something much bigger. 

Tobi Oke2493 days ago
mobos

The MOBO Awards Announce 2020 Return To London

Count us in!

Tobi Oke2501 days ago
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Latir

Premiere: Latir Returns With Enriching R&B Jam "A Never Ending Song"

For a live glimpse of this one, head to the Jazz Cafe tonight as Latir will be opening in support of Sophia Thakur.

Tobi Oke2506 days ago
ocean wisdom

Ocean Wisdom And Ghetts Share Trippy Visuals For "Lowrider"

You might wanna sit back for this one!

Tobi Oke2507 days ago

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