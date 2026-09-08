Tobi Oke
Latest Stories
Meet The British Rap Producers Ready For The World Stage
British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...
20 British Emcees To Watch In 2020
It’s set to be another strong year for UK lyricism.
2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.
Avelino Returns With "Higher Power"
A lyrical exercise in sharp wordplay and flows.
Ghetts And Rude Kid Raise A Glass To The Fallen Ones On "Legends Don't Die"
Keeping the memories of those we've lost, very much alive.
Blade Brown And Not3s' "Cash Train" Is The Collab Track You Never Knew You Needed
Taken from GRM's upcoming 10th anniversary compilation 'GRM 10'.
The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs
As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...
It's Family Only For Kano In The Video For "Can't Hold We Down" With Popcaan
Featuring cameos from Ghetts, Giggs, and more.
Dive Into JGrrey's Stunning 'Ugh' EP
A sweet collection of tracks that detail a talent destined to grow into something much bigger.
Premiere: Latir Returns With Enriching R&B Jam "A Never Ending Song"
For a live glimpse of this one, head to the Jazz Cafe tonight as Latir will be opening in support of Sophia Thakur.
Ocean Wisdom And Ghetts Share Trippy Visuals For "Lowrider"
You might wanna sit back for this one!