Veganism

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Lizzo.
Music

Lizzo Slammed by PETA for Chili's Baby Back Ribs Collab: 'What Happened to You?'

The animal rights group took aim at the Grammy winner after the debut of her new ad.

tara mahadevan58 days ago
Pinky Cole with short blonde hair and a black leather jacket smiles in front of a Forbes backdrop.
Life

‘Slutty Vegan’ Founder Aisha ‘Pinky’ Cole Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The plant-based eatery began as a 2018 food truck and eventually scaled to 14 locations, with several closures in recent years.

Alex Ocho145 days ago
Jeff Goldblum, wearing glasses and a green outfit, smiles at an event with a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Jeff Goldblum Says His 'Wicked' Role Inspired Him to Quit Eating Meat: ‘It Changed Me'

The actor revealed that portraying the Wizard of Oz and exploring the film's animal cruelty storyline led him to stop eating meat and poultry.

Alex Ocho257 days ago
Desiigner performing on stage, holding a microphone with an energetic expression. He is wearing a simple black t-shirt, a silver chain necklace, and a matching watch
Music

Desiigner Suggests His Vegan Diet and Medication Caused Him to Publicly Masturbate on Plane

The rapper was forced to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

Joe Price744 days ago
Angela Simmons on a red carpet wearing a strapless, intricately beaded and sequined gown with a deep neckline, holding a matching clutch
Pop Culture

Fans Have Thoughts on Angela Simmons Hopping in Oreo-Filled Bath to Launch New Slutty Vegan Menu Item

The socialite and Angela's Cakes owner rattled social media for the second time in less than two weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
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Joey Chestnut, in a Nathan's shirt, competes in a hot dog eating contest, covering his mouth. Announcer and assistants are visible in the background. Sign shows 61
Sports

Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal

"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.

Brad Callas774 days ago
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in 1997
Pop Culture

PETA Asks Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to Go Vegan in 'Good Burger 2'

With a sequel to Nickelodeon's hit '90s comedy 'Good Burger' in the works, PETA is asking Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to consider going vegan.

Brad Callas1220 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Invests in Plant-Based Chicken Company Daring Foods

The rapper, who reportedly ditched meat back in 2018, is among those who are supporting Daring Foods—a faux chicken-maker that raised $8 million last October.

Joshua Espinoza1894 days ago
Grubhub
Life

Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Lead Grubhub's Top Food Trends of 2020

The food delivery app shared its annual 'State of the Plate' report on Thursday, revealing the top foods Americans have been eating during lockdowns.

Joshua Espinoza2207 days ago
be
Music

Billie Eilish Talks Social Distancing, Veganism, and More in New Podcast Interview

In the new chat, Eilish gets candid about how social distancing is giving her some much-needed downtime.

Trace William Cowen2300 days ago
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Joaquin Phoenix accepts his SAG Award.
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Went to a Slaughterhouse Vigil for Pigs After SAG Awards

Following his SAG Awards win, Joaquin Phoenix went to a slaughterhouse to join animal activists in protest.

Gavin Evans2378 days ago
Complex News
Life

No Beef: Why Hip-Hop Is Going Vegan | Complex News Presents

Complex News Presents sat down with Jermaine Dupri, Lemel Durrah, and Olympia Auset to explore the reasons some rappers are trying veganism.

Complex2496 days ago
vegan
Life

Study Finds Vegetarians, Vegans at Increased Risk of Stroke

A new study found that people on plant-based diets were more likely to suffer strokes.

Alex Galbraith2515 days ago
billie
Music

Billie Eilish Encourages Fans to Become Vegan: 'Be Smarter'

Eilish took to her Instagram stories to show graphic videos of just how abused animals are at farms.

tara mahadevan2598 days ago
natalie
Pop Culture

Moby Claims He Dated Young Natalie Portman, Who Says He Was Just a ‘Much Older Man Being Creepy’

The 'Lucy in the Sky' star also believes the publisher didn't fact-check Moby's book, saying the move was "deliberate."

Trace William Cowen2621 days ago
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jay z
Music

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Challenge Fans to Try Out Veganism With Free Tickets Contest

Going plant-based, even if it's just part-time, could improve health and score you a ton of free Beyoncé and JAY-Z tickets.

Trace William Cowen2732 days ago
Meghan Duhamel
Sports

Olympic Figure Skater's Side Hustle Is Rescuing Korean Dogs Bound for Slaughter

Nearly 2 million dogs are slaughtered for meat in South Korea each year.

Julia Reiss3088 days ago

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