‘Slutty Vegan’ Founder Aisha ‘Pinky’ Cole Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The founder behind one of Atlanta's most talked-about vegan restaurants is now seeking bankruptcy protection amid mounting financial pressure.

Aisha "Pinky" Cole, founder of the Atlanta-based restaurant franchise Slutty Vegan, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month (Feb. 12) and listed nearly $1.4 million in debt.

As seen in court documents reviewed by Complex, Cole shows she owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Slutty Vegan began as a food truck in 2018 and expanded to 14 locations, though several have since closed.

Cole's financial schedules list total assets of $3,748,000, including $2,894,200 in real estate holdings. Those properties include her primary residence and several investment properties across Georgia and an additional property in Baltimore, Maryland.