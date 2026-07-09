'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Is Making Faux Fur the New Fashion Flex

The editorial-style campaign debuts with the tagline, "I choose FAUX because I'm REAL as hell," and features Cole wearing vegan fur, vegan shearling, and other animal-free looks. According to the organization, the entrepreneur pitched the concept herself after joining RHOA, where luxury fashion—including real fur and exotic skins—has long been part of the show's signature style.

Pinky Cole is bringing her vegan message from the kitchen to the runway. The Slutty Vegan founder and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has teamed up with PETA for a new campaign urging consumers to ditch animal-derived fashion in favor of faux alternatives.

In the accompanying video, Cole says learning how certain fashion pieces are made changed the way she shops.

"Once you learn that shearling comes from lambs and fur hats come from rabbits, you start to see fashion differently," she says. "So me? I like my glam high and my impact low: vegan."

She also pushes back on the idea that cruelty-free fashion means sacrificing luxury.

"There are vegan luxury options for everything … you do not need to compromise," Cole says. "I can show up in faux fur and still be that girl, and I didn't have to kill an animal to do it."

Cole has worked with PETA for years and serves on the organization's honorary board. Previous collaborations have included a food justice initiative focused on expanding access to plant-based foods in underserved communities, the family-focused "Family Garden of Vegan" campaign, and the "ThanksVegan" project celebrating plant-based holiday meals.