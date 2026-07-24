Vegetarian

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Jeff Goldblum, wearing glasses and a green outfit, smiles at an event with a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Jeff Goldblum Says His 'Wicked' Role Inspired Him to Quit Eating Meat: ‘It Changed Me'

The actor revealed that portraying the Wizard of Oz and exploring the film's animal cruelty storyline led him to stop eating meat and poultry.

Alex Ocho257 days ago
Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia
Life

Chick-fil-A Testing Plant-Based ‘Cauliflower Sandwich’ in Select Markets

The home of the original chicken sandwich is gearing up to launch its first plant-based meal, as Chick-fil-A announced its new cauliflower-centric offering.

Brad Callas1261 days ago
Rapper YFN Lucci and NLE Choppa attend The Big Game Weekend party
Music

NLE Choppa Claims His Plant-Based Diet and Herbs 'Helped Cure' Someone's Cancer

NLE Choppa explained the "easy" process as well as included a personal testimony about how the plants helped his uncle’s battle with diabetes.

Xavier Hamilton1871 days ago
Vetements Burger
Style

Vetements Rolls Out Its Own Vegetarian Burger

The luxury brand has launched a fast food combo meal with logo-heavy sustainable packaging. The burger is available exclusively at KM20 in Moscow.

Joshua Espinoza1927 days ago
Grubhub
Life

Spicy Chicken Sandwiches Lead Grubhub's Top Food Trends of 2020

The food delivery app shared its annual 'State of the Plate' report on Thursday, revealing the top foods Americans have been eating during lockdowns.

Joshua Espinoza2207 days ago
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smith family
Pop Culture

Will and Jada Staged an Intervention Over Jaden Smith ‘Wasting Away’ as a Vegan

Jaden Smith's vegan and vegetarian eating habits were concerning his parents.

tara mahadevan2496 days ago
vegan
Life

Study Finds Vegetarians, Vegans at Increased Risk of Stroke

A new study found that people on plant-based diets were more likely to suffer strokes.

Alex Galbraith2515 days ago
A London Burger King
Life

Burger King Rolls Out Meatless 'Impossible Whopper'

First St. Louis, then the world.

Gavin Evans2672 days ago
Winston Duke attends the 'Avengers: Infinity War' World Premiere.
Pop Culture

'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Talks M'Baku's Vegetarian Co-Signs

"it's kind of teaching kids that eating vegetables is cool."

Sajae Elder3014 days ago
This is a picture of Drake.
Music

PETA Wrote an Open Letter to Drake Urging Him to Part Ways with Canada Goose

The animal rights organization penned a letter to the newly vegetarian rapper.

Julia Reiss3050 days ago
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young ma
Music

Young M.A Talks Lifestyle Changes Over a Home-Cooked Meal With Her Grandma

Young M.A talks about life on the road, the struggle to give up meat, and her comeup while making a meal with her 'G-Mac.'

NoraGrayceOrosz3085 days ago
Young M.A performs.
Music

Young M.A Explains How She Dropped 20 Pounds in 2 Months

Forget about the Tide pod diet. 2018 is about giving meatlessness a try.

Trace William Cowen3125 days ago

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