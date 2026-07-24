Uvalde Texas School Shooting

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Two men in orange prison uniforms. A memorial setup for victims of the Robb Elementary School incident is shown in the third panel
Life

Two Former Uvalde School Officers Arrested, Charged With Child Endangerment for 2022 Robb Elementary School Shooting

Former officers Pete Arredondo and Adrian Gonzalez were indicted on multiple child endangerment charges related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting where 19 children and two teachers died.

Alex Ocho756 days ago
A memorial with flowers, crosses, and signs. Three people walk by, looking at the items. The scene suggests a tribute or remembrance event
Life

Families of Uvalde School Shooting Victims Reach $2 Million Settlement With City, Announce Lawsuit Against Police

The families are seeking $500 million in damages from the almost 100 state police officers involved in the heavily-criticized response to the shooting.

Joe Price794 days ago
Pop Culture

Larry David Slammed Elon Musk for GOP Support While Stuck at Wedding Table Together: ‘Do You Just Want to Murder Kids in Schools?’

An "angry and offended" David confronted the Tesla CEO at a high-profile wedding last year, a new book reveals.

Alex Ocho1040 days ago
Crosses set up to honor those who lost their lives in the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Life

Uvalde School Shooting Survivors Seek $27 Billion in Class Action Lawsuit

Survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas have filed a $27 billion lawsuit against several law enforcement agencies.

Jose Martinez1332 days ago
Photograph of assault weapons in Virginia
Life

Mother of Uvalde Victim Files Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturer, Officers, and Gun Shop

The mother of one of the Uvalde, Texas victims, Eliahna Torres has filed a lawsuit against almost two dozen people and entities involved in the school shooting.

tara mahadevan1334 days ago
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This is a photo of Uvalde.
Life

Uvalde, Texas School District Suspends Entirety of Police Force Over Response to Shooting

Following criticism over the Uvalde School District’s police force response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting, the entire force has been suspended.

Joe Price1387 days ago
screenshot of Memorial Park video
Life

4 Suspects Arrested After Shooting in Uvalde, Texas Reportedly Hospitalizes 2, Governor Decries 'Gang Violence'

It’s been less than four months since 21 people, 19 of whom were children, were murdered in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Zach Dionne1416 days ago
Pete Arredondo speaks to press
Life

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo Fired in Unanimous School Board Vote

Arredondo was the commander for the intensely criticized police response during the May 24 massacre that saw 19 children and two teachers fatally shot.

Zach Dionne1431 days ago
A memorial for Uvalde shooting victims is shown
Life

All Uvalde Cops Involved in School Shooting Response Will Be Investigated and Held Accountable, Council Says

The May shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, has been the subject of continued criticism against responding agencies, including the city.

Trace William Cowen1460 days ago
A memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Life

Parents in Uvalde Demand Sweeping Changes and Resignations During School Board Meeting

Hundreds of parents and community members packed into an auditorium at Uvalde High School to push for the firings of those involved in the shooting response.

Jose Martinez1467 days ago
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Memorial in front of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas
Life

Texas House Report on Uvalde Shooting Finds 'Systemic Failures' by Law Enforcement

A report released Sunday by a Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting found multiple failures by those in positions of power.

Brad Callas1469 days ago
Police in Texas are seen scrambling
Life

Release of Uvalde School Shooting Hallway Footage Leads to Tense Exchange During City Council Meeting

The footage spurred a back-and-forth at a council meeting in which a community member defended the media, saying police should be criticized instead.

Trace William Cowen1474 days ago
Uvalde memorial at Robb Elementary School
Life

Uvalde Officer’s Supervisor Reportedly Failed to Respond to Request to Shoot Gunman Before He Entered School

An Uvalde, Texas police officer who was situated near Robb Elementary School reportedly requested permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the school.

Joe Price1480 days ago
Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave
Life

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo Resigns From City Council (UPDATE)

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo has been placed on administrative leave, nearly a month after the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Jose Martinez1494 days ago
A memorial is seen outside an elementary school in Texas
Life

Uvalde Mayor Says Robb Elementary School Is Set to Be Demolished: ‘You Can Never Ask a Child to Go Back’

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said at a council meeting on Tuesday he had spoken with the superintendent, though no timeline has been announced.

Trace William Cowen1495 days ago
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The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts on June 17, 2022
Life

Uvalde Parents and Residents Call for Accountability and Firing of District Police Chief at School Board Meeting

At a school board meeting held on Monday, local residents and parents of multiple Robb Elementary School shooting victims demanded police accountability.

Joe Price1495 days ago
police could have stopped shooting
Life

Texas Official Says Police Could Have Stopped Uvalde Shooting in Three Minutes

A Texas law enforcement official has criticized the police response to the Uvalde school shooting, which he said they could have stopped within three minutes.

Joe Price1496 days ago
Pete Arredondo speaks to press
Life

Uvalde School Police Chief Defends Response to Shooting, Claims He ‘Never Considered Himself’ in Charge

As criticism continues against various law enforcement agencies involved with the Texas school shooting, Pete Arredondo is defending his response.

Trace William Cowen1506 days ago

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