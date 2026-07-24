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Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two teachers dead. As details continue to come in, we take a look at what's known.Trace William Cowen
Find out how you can help victims of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that left as many as 19 children and two teachers dead on Tuesday.Joe Price
Life
Teacher Who Tackled and Disarmed Noblesville School Shooter: 'The Only Acceptable Actions I Could Have Done'
The 29-year-old science teacher and former college football player was adamant in today's press conference that he merely did what anyone would—or should.Marco Margaritoff