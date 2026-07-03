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A memorial for shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook outside of the Barus and Holley building on the campus of Brown University. Two framed photos with "Brown" on them, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.
Life

Shooter Who Killed Brown University Students, MIT Professor Reportedly Planned Attacks for Years

Federal officials say discovered videos of 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente included a confession but no stated motive.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
Claudio Neves Valente, Brown University Shooter with Ties to MIT Shooting, Found Dead
Pop Culture

Claudio Neves Valente, Suspect in Brown University Shooting, Found Dead

Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown University shooting linked to the killing of an MIT professor, has been found dead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo210 days ago
Brown University Shooting Person of Interest Released, Manhunt for Shooter Continues
Life

Brown University Shooting: Person of Interest Released, Manhunt for Shooter Continues

The person of interest in the Brown University shooting has been released, sparking a renewed manhunt, sparking a renewed manhunt.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Brown University Shooting Person of Interest Taken Into Custody After 2 Dead, Several Wounded
Life

Brown University Shooting: Person of Interest Taken Into Custody After 2 Dead, Several Wounded

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has confirmed that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
John Beam
Sports

Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U’ Coach John Beam Dies After Being Shot on School Campus in Oakland

An arrest made in connection with the shooting that happened on Thursday on the campus of Laney College in Oakland, California.

Mark Elibert245 days ago
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1 Killed, 6 Injured in Mass Shooting at HBCU Lincoln University's Homecoming Event
Life

1 Killed, 6 Injured in Mass Shooting at HBCU Lincoln University's Homecoming Event

The Chester County district attorney said that there may have been multiple shooters at the event.

Bernadette Giacomazzo263 days ago
south carolina state university
Life

South Carolina State University Shooting at Hugine Suites Leaves Woman Dead

Two shootings, including one in a dorm, rocked South Carolina State University.

Jessica Mcbride285 days ago
Police officers and park police vehicles are stationed outside a brick building at the intersection of Garfield Ave and W 54th St.
Life

Father Says Son's Broken Arm Kept Him Home From Deadly Catholic School Shooting

The child's father called the broken the 'luckiest broken arm in the history of the world.'

Brad Appleton324 days ago
police presence pictured
Life

Georgia High School Shooting: 4 Confirmed Dead, Several Injured

The shooter has been identified as a 14-year-old student.

Trace William Cowen681 days ago
Two men in orange prison uniforms. A memorial setup for victims of the Robb Elementary School incident is shown in the third panel
Life

Two Former Uvalde School Officers Arrested, Charged With Child Endangerment for 2022 Robb Elementary School Shooting

Former officers Pete Arredondo and Adrian Gonzalez were indicted on multiple child endangerment charges related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting where 19 children and two teachers died.

Alex Ocho748 days ago
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Life

17-Year-Old Kills Sixth Grader, Wounds Five Others in Iowa School Shooting, Police Say

A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.

Associated Press924 days ago
Life

Vegas Shooter Who Killed 3 Was a Professor Who Recently Applied for a Job at UNLV, AP Source Says

The gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

Associated Press953 days ago
Life

Sandy Hook Families Offer to Settle Alex Jones' $1.5 Billion Legal Debt for a Minimum of $85 Million

Sandy Hook families who won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax have offered to settle that debt for only pennies on the dollar — at least $85 million over 10 years.

Associated Press962 days ago
Pop Culture

Larry David Slammed Elon Musk for GOP Support While Stuck at Wedding Table Together: ‘Do You Just Want to Murder Kids in Schools?’

An "angry and offended" David confronted the Tesla CEO at a high-profile wedding last year, a new book reveals.

Alex Ocho1032 days ago
screenshot from school shooting ad
Life

Influencer Who Survived Deadly School Shooting Says Sorry for Referencing It in Skincare Ad

The influencer survived a deadly school shooting earlier this year at Michigan State University.

Trace William Cowen1149 days ago
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A Serbian police officer stands in front of weapons confiscated in the latest government disarmament action at a police depot near Smederev
Life

Over 13,000 Weapons Surrendered in Serbia After Mass Shootings, Including Rocket Launchers and Grenades

Serbian citizens have surrendered thousands of weapons in the wake of two mass shootings that left 17 people dead.

Brad Callas1159 days ago
Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner in an interview with TODAy
Life

Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student Files $40 Million Lawsuit Against School Administrators

Abigail Zwerner, the Virginia teacher shot by a six-year-old student, has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the administration of her school.

Joe Price1201 days ago

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