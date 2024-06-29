Two Former Uvalde School Officers Arrested, Charged With Child Endangerment for 2022 Robb Elementary School Shooting

Former officers Pete Arredondo and Adrian Gonzalez were indicted on multiple child endangerment charges related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting where 19 children and two teachers died.

Jun 29, 2024
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24, 2022 during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 24, 2023 in Uvalde, Texas
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24, 2022 during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 24, 2023 in Uvalde, Texas
Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Pete Arredondo, the former police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas, has been arrested.

According to CBS News, Arrendondo was booked into the Uvalde County Jail on Thursday on 10 counts of child endangerment related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. However, he was released after posting ten $10,000 bonds, one for each count, per Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco.

Adrian Gonzales, another former Uvalde school police officer, was also indicted on 29 counts for failing to respond adequately during the shooting. His court documents allege that Gonzalez heard gunshots and was advised of the general location of the shooter with time to respond, but failed “to follow his active shooter training.”

Gonzalez was booked into the Uvalde County Jail but released from custody after posting twenty-nine $10,000 bonds, per a statement from Nolasco.

"[It's] very emotional," said Jesse Rizo, the uncle of victim Jackie Cazares, per CBS News. "I knew the day was going to come. I wasn't sure how long it would take."

Two men in orange prison uniforms stand against a plain backdrop, facing the camera with neutral expressions
Pete Arredondo, Adrian Gonzales / Via Uvalde County Sheriff's Office

The Uvalde school district said it learned of the grand jury indictments through media reports, and extended condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the shooting.

The indictments arrive more than two years after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

Arredondo commented to Texas Tribune one month following the highly-criticized shooting that he “never considered himself the scene’s incident commander.” He was fired in August following a unanimous school board vote.

Last month, families of the Uvalde school shooting reached a $2 million settlement with the city. At the time, the families also announced their intentions to pursue legal action against the officers involved in the response.

Elementary SchoolUvalde Texas School ShootingTexasLawsuitLawsuitsPoliceArrestsArrestedSchool ShootingShooting

Latest in Life