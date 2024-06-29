Two Former Uvalde School Officers Arrested, Charged With Child Endangerment for 2022 Robb Elementary School Shooting

Pete Arredondo, the former police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas, has been arrested.

According to CBS News, Arrendondo was booked into the Uvalde County Jail on Thursday on 10 counts of child endangerment related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. However, he was released after posting ten $10,000 bonds, one for each count, per Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco.

Adrian Gonzales, another former Uvalde school police officer, was also indicted on 29 counts for failing to respond adequately during the shooting. His court documents allege that Gonzalez heard gunshots and was advised of the general location of the shooter with time to respond, but failed “to follow his active shooter training.”

Gonzalez was booked into the Uvalde County Jail but released from custody after posting twenty-nine $10,000 bonds, per a statement from Nolasco.

"[It's] very emotional," said Jesse Rizo, the uncle of victim Jackie Cazares, per CBS News. "I knew the day was going to come. I wasn't sure how long it would take."