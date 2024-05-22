Families of Uvalde School Shooting Victims Reach $2 Million Settlement With City, Announce Lawsuit Against Police

The families of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas have reached a $2 million settlement with the Texas city.

The settlement was announced on Wednesday, May 22, per CBS News—two days short of the two-year anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The city of Uvalde will pay $2 million to the families of 17 deceased victims, and two who were injured in the shooting. "Pursuing further legal action against the City could have plunged Uvalde into bankruptcy, something that none of the families were interested in as they look for the community to heal," reads the statement from the families.

"These families could have pursued a lawsuit against the city, and there's certainly grounds for a lawsuit," added attorney Josh Koskoff. "Let's face it, sadly, we all saw what we saw … but instead of suing the city and jeopardizing the finances of anybody, the families have accepted simply the insurance."

Per the statement, the Uvalde Police Department announced plans to provide officers with enhanced training, while the city will provide mental health services for survivors and those impacted by the shooting.