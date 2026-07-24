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Chad Baker-Mazara #4 of the USC Trojans reacts after making a three-point shot against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on February 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

What's Going On With Chad Baker-Mazara Leaving USC Basketball?

The USC Trojans men's basketball program announced his departure in a brief statement.

Joe Price145 days ago
A basketball player in a white jersey with the McDonald's logo, focused on the game.
Sports

Alijah Arenas Released From Hospital, ‘Resting Comfortably’ Following Serious Car Accident

Alijah's family said he had been taken out of the medically induced coma.

Mark Elibert451 days ago
Illustration of sperm cells swimming towards an egg, depicted in a blue-toned, microscopic view.
Life

Sperm Racing Showdown Aims to Raise Awareness by 'Turning Health Into a Competition'

The inaugural event is poised to feature instant replay, live commentary, weigh-ins, and more.

Trace William Cowen465 days ago
Storm Reid at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Storm Reid Quotes LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker” in Response to Claim She Almost Ran Someone Over

The actress nearly swerved and bent that corner while riding a scooter at USC.

Jaelani Turner-Williams544 days ago
Lebron, Savannah, Bronny James
Sports

LeBron and Savannah James Reflect on Bronny's Medical Emergency: 'Shout Out to the Man Above'

The couple opened up about Bronny's cardiac arrest for Netflix's 'Starting 5.'

tara mahadevan653 days ago
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JuJu, in a black outfit with glasses, and Jay-Z, wearing a black hat and glasses, appear at a sports event. JuJu flashes a peace sign
Sports

JuJu Watkins Left 'Speechless' After Roc Nation Visit, Jay-Z Praises Trojans Star's 'Grown Man' Game

The USC Trojans player says she "took the meeting" instead of the oft-memed-about $500,000.

Trace William Cowen779 days ago
Sports

USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Shares Her Support for Trans Women Athletes

Coach Dawn Staley said she believes trans women should be included in women's sports during a recent press conference.

Jaelani Turner-Williams840 days ago
Life

The Obamas Attend Sasha's College Graduation Ceremony At USC

Barack Obama's family attended Sasha Obama's graduation at USC on Friday.

tara mahadevan1170 days ago
Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
Sports

Bronny James Commits to USC, Will Play for Trojans

Lebron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny announced on Saturday that he will be attending the University of Southern California and play for the Trojans.

Abel Shifferaw1176 days ago
Mcdonald's All-American Aaliyah Gayles
Sports

USC Women’s Basketball Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party, Undergoes Emergency Surgeries (UPDATE)

Aaliyah Gayles, a five-star USC women's basketball recruit, was hospitalized on Saturday after she was shot multiple times at a house party in Las Vegas.

Brad Callas1559 days ago
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youtubers arrested classroom prank
Life

YouTubers Sued by USC After Posing as Russian Mafia for ‘Classroom Takeover’ Prank That Terrified Students

Two YouTube pranksters are being sued by USC after multiple pranks disrupted classrooms and terrified students all in the name of online views.

Brenton Blanchet1565 days ago
Former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic
Life

Former USC Water Polo Coach Found Guilty of Accepting Bribes in College Admissions Scandal

A former University of Southern California water polo coach was convicted on Friday in the latest trial to result from the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Brad Callas1568 days ago
reggie bush
Sports

Reggie Bush Won't Get 2005 Heisman Trophy Back Despite New Rules for NCAA Athletes

The NCAA won't be giving Reggie Bush his 2005 Heisman Trophy back despite new rules in place regarding college athletes' names, images, and likenesses.

Gavin Evans1823 days ago
usc-settlement
Life

USC Agrees to $852 Million Settlement in Sexual Abuse Case

About 700 women accused USC's former campus gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse. Tyndall was stripped of his medical license three years ago.

Joshua Espinoza1948 days ago
Reggie Bush
Sports

USC's Disassociation With Reggie Bush Is Reportedly Coming to an End

Sources say the school isn't expected to extend the disassociation, which is nearing its 10-year mark.

Joshua Espinoza2237 days ago
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olivia jade
Life

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Gives Finger to Gossip Publications on Instagram

The student at the center of the USC scandal let tabloids know where to go.

Alex Galbraith2540 days ago
usc health center
Life

48 Male Patients Say USC Campus Doctor Sexually Abused Them and the University Knew

Some of the men were as young as 18-years-old and struggling with their sexuality at the time of their visits to the university health center.

Hannah Lifshutz2543 days ago

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