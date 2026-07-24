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What's Going On With Chad Baker-Mazara Leaving USC Basketball?
The USC Trojans men's basketball program announced his departure in a brief statement.
Alijah Arenas Released From Hospital, ‘Resting Comfortably’ Following Serious Car Accident
Alijah's family said he had been taken out of the medically induced coma.
Sperm Racing Showdown Aims to Raise Awareness by 'Turning Health Into a Competition'
The inaugural event is poised to feature instant replay, live commentary, weigh-ins, and more.
Storm Reid Quotes LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker” in Response to Claim She Almost Ran Someone Over
The actress nearly swerved and bent that corner while riding a scooter at USC.
LeBron and Savannah James Reflect on Bronny's Medical Emergency: 'Shout Out to the Man Above'
The couple opened up about Bronny's cardiac arrest for Netflix's 'Starting 5.'
JuJu Watkins Left 'Speechless' After Roc Nation Visit, Jay-Z Praises Trojans Star's 'Grown Man' Game
The USC Trojans player says she "took the meeting" instead of the oft-memed-about $500,000.
USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Shares Her Support for Trans Women Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley said she believes trans women should be included in women's sports during a recent press conference.
The Obamas Attend Sasha's College Graduation Ceremony At USC
Barack Obama's family attended Sasha Obama's graduation at USC on Friday.
Bronny James Commits to USC, Will Play for Trojans
Lebron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny announced on Saturday that he will be attending the University of Southern California and play for the Trojans.
USC Women’s Basketball Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party, Undergoes Emergency Surgeries (UPDATE)
Aaliyah Gayles, a five-star USC women's basketball recruit, was hospitalized on Saturday after she was shot multiple times at a house party in Las Vegas.
YouTubers Sued by USC After Posing as Russian Mafia for ‘Classroom Takeover’ Prank That Terrified Students
Two YouTube pranksters are being sued by USC after multiple pranks disrupted classrooms and terrified students all in the name of online views.
Former USC Water Polo Coach Found Guilty of Accepting Bribes in College Admissions Scandal
A former University of Southern California water polo coach was convicted on Friday in the latest trial to result from the U.S. college admissions scandal.
Reggie Bush Won't Get 2005 Heisman Trophy Back Despite New Rules for NCAA Athletes
The NCAA won't be giving Reggie Bush his 2005 Heisman Trophy back despite new rules in place regarding college athletes' names, images, and likenesses.
USC Agrees to $852 Million Settlement in Sexual Abuse Case
About 700 women accused USC's former campus gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse. Tyndall was stripped of his medical license three years ago.
USC's Disassociation With Reggie Bush Is Reportedly Coming to an End
Sources say the school isn't expected to extend the disassociation, which is nearing its 10-year mark.
USC Running Back Gets Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty for High-Fiving Reggie Bush
Seems a little harsh.
Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Gives Finger to Gossip Publications on Instagram
The student at the center of the USC scandal let tabloids know where to go.
48 Male Patients Say USC Campus Doctor Sexually Abused Them and the University Knew
Some of the men were as young as 18-years-old and struggling with their sexuality at the time of their visits to the university health center.